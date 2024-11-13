Muscat – BankDhofar, the second largest bank in Oman by branch network, has launched the Corporate Cash Deposit Machine (CCDM), an innovative solution aimed at enhancing cash management convenience for corporate clients across the Sultanate. This new service brings the bank directly to corporate premises, allowing businesses to deposit cash securely on-site and avoid the operational risks associated with large cash transactions.

Designed with businesses in mind, the CCDM eliminates the need for corporate clients to transport cash to branches, providing on premises access to cash deposit services. This not only minimizes manual cash handling but also mitigates security risks, offering peace of mind to corporate clients by allowing them to deposit funds within the comfort and safety of their own locations. The machine, with a capacity to process up to 15,000 notes, is ideal for businesses handling substantial cash volumes, processing 600 notes per minute for quick and efficient transactions.

Additionally, the CCDM offers real-time update to the corporate account, enabling businesses to closely monitor cash flow and manage liquidity. The machine’s 24/7 availability allows for greater operational flexibility, letting businesses deposit funds anytime without worrying about branch hours. BankDhofar’s CCDM is equipped with advanced security features, ensuring note authenticity and preventing fraud, reinforcing trust in safe cash handling.

Amjad bin Iqbal Al Lawati, Chief Retail Banking Officer at BankDhofar, emphasized the bank’s dedication to addressing corporate clients' needs by providing convenient, time-saving solutions. “We recognize the challenges businesses face with cash handling. Our CCDM solution is designed to streamline this process, allowing corporate clients to focus on growth while we take care of their banking needs,” he said. To ensure seamless integration, BankDhofar offers full support, including delivery, installation, and training for client staff on CCDM use.

With this service, BankDhofar reaffirms its commitment to advancing digital banking services and supporting Oman’s corporate sector through innovative financial solutions that address real operational challenges. A pioneer in cash recycling technology within Oman and the broader Middle East, BankDhofar continues to lead the way in corporate banking advancements, promoting security, efficiency, and growth across the Sultanate.