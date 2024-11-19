Muscat – BankDhofar, the second largest bank in Oman in terms of branch network, has forged a strategic partnership with Muscat Bay to enhance the banking experience of residents and investors in the vibrant community. The collaboration aims to provide seamless banking services tailored to the unique needs of Muscat Bay residents, ensuring easy and secure access to essential financial products. The partnership reflects BankDhofar's commitment to enhance and support the aspirations of residents and investors in this prestigious, modern residential community.

The agreement was signed on behalf of BankDhofar by Amjad bin Iqbal Al Lawati, Chief Retail Banking Officer, while it was signed on behalf of Muscat Bay Jawad Sajid ,Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Under this partnership, BankDhofar will provide specialized mortgage support through innovative banking services to potential investors who wish to make Muscat Bay their permanent home. Customers can also receive personalized support and guidance directly at their convenience, making the process of securing financing for their dream properties a reality and easy to achieve. Based on this cooperation, BankDhofar's direct sales team will conduct regular field visits to Muscat Bay to provide detailed presentations to employees and residents, and respond to any inquiries or financial needs, such as opening an account, collecting loan and credit card applications, wage protection system, distinguished banking services "Al Riadah" and services provided to wealthy individuals, eliminating visits to BankDhofar’s branches, saving them time and effort.

BankDhofar, in cooperation with our insurance partners, also provides various insurance services to the employees and residents of Muscat Bay, such as car insurance, covers damages and losses caused by accidents. In addition to travel insurance for medical, travel-related emergencies, disability and death, especially for trips up to 365 days.

BankDhofar also offers a Business Debit Card to meet the corporate’s day-to-day business-related needs. The card is accepted worldwide at designated merchant outlets and ATMs with user-defined limits for better control of expenses and billing in local currency. The Business Debit Card transactions are done on a daily basis via Corporate Internet Banking.

Furthermore, BankDhofar offers various banking facilities to individuals living abroad, such as savings accounts, current accounts, and investment opportunities. These accounts typically allow non-residents to manage their finances remotely, access online banking services, and conduct international transactions. In addition, BankDhofar may provide personal assistance to non-residents to ensure seamless cross-border banking experiences.

All BankDhofar customers can open and manage new savings accounts through the mobile banking application, pay bills, transfer funds, invest in a variety of financial products, and more.

Muscat Bay is exceptionally diverse, combining beaches and mountains, adventure and luxury in one place, suitable for those who wish to meditate and connect with nature.