Muscat: BankDhofar, one of the leading financial institutions in Oman, is pleased to announce its pivotal role in facilitating the participation of its valued customers in the upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO) of OQ Gas Networks S.A.O.G. (OQGN).

The OQGN IPO presents a significant investment opportunity, as BankDhofar is committed to ensuring that its customers have a convenient and accessible experience when participating in this exciting venture. The customers can apply for the OQGN IPO digitally through the bank's user-friendly mobile app. This digital platform allows for instant and hassle-free participation from anywhere. On the other hand, for customers who prefer a face-to-face approach, they can also visit any of BankDhofar’s branches to apply for the OQGN IPO through MCD E form. Our dedicated staff will be available to assist throughout the application process.

Recognizing the diverse needs of our retail customers, BankDhofar is offering a 1:1 IPO Finance option via its mobile banking app. Customers can access the funds they need directly through the app. In addition to the application, customers can go directly to any of BankDhofar's branches. This means customers can secure the necessary funds with ease to invest in the IPO.

It is worth mentioning that IPO Finance from BankDhofar comes with 0% interest, ensuring that customers can participate in the OQGN IPO without incurring additional financial costs. There is a nominal processing fee of 0.5% for IPO applications, making it a cost-effective option for them. The IPO subscription for individuals begins on 26th September and closes on 5th October 2023. As for institutions; it begins on 26th September and closes on 9th October 2023.

BankDhofar understands the importance of this IPO to our customers and is dedicated to providing them with the necessary tools and support to seize this investment opportunity.

Since its inception in 1990, BankDhofar has played a key role in the growth and development of the banking industry in the Sultanate of Oman, with strong presence in Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Treasury, Investment Banking and Project Finance. The bank caters to customers’ needs and requirements, and sets the standard for best customer experience through innovative products and creative financial solutions. BankDhofar’s commitment to community development and contribution to the growth of the national economy, has given it a reputation of commitment, foresight and solid growth.

For more information, please visit our website www.bankdhofar.com or contact our call center at 24791111. BankDhofar national wide network currently consists of more than 100 branches including Maisarah and three corporate branches. The network also includes more than 300 (ATMs – CDMs – FFMs – MFKs) for BankDhofar and Maisarah.

BankDhofar remains committed to empowering its customers to achieve their financial goals and looks forward to supporting their participation in the OQGN IPO.