Muscat: BankDhofar, a leading financial institution in the Sultanate of Oman, has announced the opening of three new branches in key locations in Muscat Governorate; The Village branch in Al Hail North, Al Ansab branch in Lulu Hypermarket and Al Bahja Complex branch. These strategic expansions mark a significant step in the bank's mission to provide accessible and convenient banking services to more communities across the Sultanate of Oman.

The opening ceremonies were held in the presence of a number of prominent members of the community and BankDhofar’s executive management team. The official opening of the Village branch was held under the patronage of Al Sayyed Khalid Mahfouz Al Busaidi, Head of the Office of the Minister of Housing and Urban Planning. The opening of Al Ansab branch was inaugurated under the patronage of H.E. Ali Khalfan Al Hassani, Member of Al Shura Council. The official opening of Al Bahja Complex was under the patronage of Mohsin Talal Al Bahrani, Director at Mohsin Haider Darwish LLC - Infrastructure, Technology, Industrial and Consumer Solutions.

The branches will serve as a financial hubs for residents and businesses in each area. They offer a wide range of banking services, including personal and business accounts and investment solutions. They are designed to meet the banking needs of the region's growing community. Customers can expect a welcoming environment and expert assistance with their financial goals.

The bank is committed to expanding its footprint to better serve its customers in all regions in opening those three branches in key locations; as we bring our trusted and innovative banking services closer to all residents as well. These expansions underscore BankDhofar’s dedication to supporting local communities and businesses.

These new branches feature modern and customer-friendly design elements, ensuring that customers enjoy a comfortable and efficient banking experience. Additionally, BankDhofar continues to prioritize digital banking solutions, complementing the physical branch network to provide a seamless banking journey for customers.

BankDhofar is the second largest bank in the Sultanate of Oman in terms of number of branches as its national wide network currently consists of 129 branches including Dhofar Islamic. The network also includes more than 360 (ATMs – CDMs – FFMs – MFKs) for BankDhofar and Dhofar Islamic.

BankDhofar invites the community to visit these new branches and explore the wide range of financial products and services available. The bank aims to becoming a trusted partner in the financial journey of the residents and businesses in Al Hail North, Al Mawalih North and Al Ansab.

The bank is also constantly seeking to use the latest technology in its operations to provide convenient banking services to its customers. It recently launched the "Dhofar Pay", "Samsung Pay" and "Apple Pay" services, which are innovative services based on the swipe of a the mobile phone at POS terminals.

To learn more, check out BankDhofar pages on social media: Facebook (www.facebook.com/BankDhofar), X (@BankDhofar), Instagram (www.instagram.com/BankDhofar), or visit the official website www.BankDhofar.com or contact the call center 24/7 on 24791111 for inquiries.