Sharjah, UAE – Bank of Sharjah, one of the leading commercial banks in the UAE, reaffirms its commitment to expanding its presence in local, regional and international markets. Accordingly, the Bank has acted as a Mandated Lead Arranger in a US$ 800 Million 4-year Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility for Investcorp Capital, alongside other international and regional banks. The transaction garnered significant interest from the market, and this enthusiastic response prompted Investcorp to upscale the facility to US$ 800 million from the initial US$ 600 million.

Upon the successful completion of this transaction, Mr. Mohamed Khadiri, CEO of Bank of Sharjah commented: “This strategic collaboration underscores Bank of Sharjah’s role in facilitating major financing transactions and supporting the growth ambitions of its clients. The substantial oversubscription of the facility clearly reflects Investcorp’s robust business fundamentals and credit appetite”.

Abbas Rizvi, Chief Financial Officer of Investcorp Capital, added: “We’re delighted to welcome our new business partners to Investcorp Capital. Our Capital Financing Services business achieved 47% y-o-y growth and, with this successful refinancing at competitive terms, we are well-positioned to grow our business and to deliver solid returns to our stakeholders.”

Mr. Khadiri further elaborated: “The success of this syndication is strategically important for Investcorp. While the Group has successfully accessed the syndicated loan markets in the past, this facility marks a significant milestone for Investcorp Capital, a newly established subsidiary based out of Abu Dhabi Global Market. The participation of 22 banks underscores the global reach and credibility of the Investcorp Group.”

Concluding his remarks, Mr. Khadiri stated: “We are delighted to have Investcorp as one of our international customers, marking the beginning of a long-standing and mutually beneficial partnership. This transaction adds to Bank of Sharjah’s impressive track record of providing financing services and advisory to major institutions locally and across the region. We remain committed to pursuing our strategic objectives, aiming to strengthen our position as a premier banking institution in the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE, while meeting the evolving needs of our valued customers.”

About Investcorp Capital:

Established in 1982 and headquartered in Bahrain, Investcorp is a leading alternative investments management firm in the Middle East, with seven business lines, including: private equity, real estate, absolute return investments, infrastructure, credit management, strategic capital and insurance. Since its inception, Investcorp has grown from a boutique Gulf firm into a thriving global and diversified asset management entity with assets under management over USD 50 Billion (including assets managed by third parties) spread across three continents and multiple product lines. Investcorp Capital PLC was established in October 2023 to consolidate the Capital Deployment and Capital Financing Services of the Group and is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

About Bank of Sharjah:

Bank of Sharjah was established on December 22, 1973, by Emiree decree issued by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah and its Dependencies. Banking operations started in May 1974. The Bank was the first financial institution in Sharjah, the fifth in the Federation and the first to make 40% of its capital available for public subscription.