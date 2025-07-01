Bank of Jordan has signed a partnership agreement with Amman Vision Transport—in line with its commitment to supporting national development projects—to advance a smart and sustainable public transportation system in the capital, Amman.

This strategic partnership aims to modernize and enhance the efficiency of urban transport services for citizens, supporting the transition to advanced, environmentally friendly solutions that meet daily needs and improve the quality of life. The initiative also seeks to help build an integrated urban environment grounded in innovation and sustainability, aligning with the local community’s aspirations.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Saleh Rajab Hammad, Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Jordan, and Mohammad Attia Allimon, Chief Executive Officer of Amman Vision Transport.

Amman Vision Transport expressed its appreciation to Bank of Jordan for its support, describing the partnership as a model for effective collaboration between the banking and service sectors that contributes to the advancement of public services across the Kingdom.

Bank of Jordan reaffirmed that this agreement reflects its continued commitment to strengthening development partnerships and expanding its community impact by supporting national initiatives that improve the quality of services and provide sustainable transportation solutions for residents and visitors of the capital.

This initiative further demonstrates Bank of Jordan’s leading role in supporting national infrastructure by fostering collaboration between key sectors and expanding the use of smart solutions within the transport sector, creating a positive impact on the daily lives of citizens.

It is worth noting that Bank of Jordan was established in 1960 as one of the Kingdom’s first national banks and has grown since into a leading regional financial institution with operations in Bahrain, Syria, Iraq, and Palestine, alongside its strong presence in Jordan. The bank remains committed to providing a comprehensive range of banking services for individuals and businesses, supporting economic growth and sustainable development through flexible financial solutions that keep pace with an evolving financial landscape.