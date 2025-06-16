Amman, Jordan – Bank of Jordan has been honored with the 2025 Quality Choice Prize by the European Society for Quality Research (ESQR), based in Lausanne, Switzerland. This prestigious award recognizes the bank’s exceptional implementation of comprehensive quality practices, its adherence to international standards in banking services, and its continued efforts to foster a workplace culture rooted in empowerment and efficiency.

The ESQR Quality Choice Prize is among the most distinguished international accolades granted to organizations that exemplify a commitment to total quality management and demonstrate outstanding performance in leadership and institutional innovation. Bank of Jordan was selected for this recognition through a comprehensive nomination and voting process, which incorporated feedback from previous prize recipients, companies across diverse sectors, as well as market research and surveys. The results highlighted Bank of Jordan as a benchmark in operational excellence and institutional performance, earning widespread respect within the banking and corporate communities.

This achievement reflects over six decades of strategic vision and dedicated service. It underscores the bank’s steadfast commitment to strengthening its competitive edge, investing in human capital, and upholding the principles of transparency, governance, and social and environmental responsibility.

Bank of Jordan received the accolade during an official ceremony held in Stockholm, Sweden, on 29 May, 2025. The event gathered a distinguished audience of global leaders and quality experts, reinforcing the bank’s status as a forward-thinking institution committed to excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth in the banking industry.

Founded in 1960, Bank of Jordan is one of the Kingdom’s oldest and most venerated financial institutions. Today, it operates regionally in Bahrain, Syria, Iraq, and Palestine, with plans for further expansion. The bank continues to deliver integrated financial services tailored to the needs of individuals and businesses, playing a vital role in driving economic development across the markets it serves.