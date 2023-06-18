Muscat: Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the country, sponsored a ceremony to honour over 200 outstanding students at the University of Technology and Applied Sciences Nizwa held under the patronage of H.H Syyidah Wisam Al Said head of marketing and corporate communication. This demonstrates the bank's commitment to its social responsibility and the importance it places on supporting and enhancing the education sector in the Sultanate. The bank aims to make a positive impact on society by contributing to the promotion and empowerment of the community's aspirations for significant progress in education, aligning with Oman Vision 2040, which aims to cultivate a highly competent generation of learners capable of meeting the diverse and increasing demands of our modern world.

Bank Nizwa's sponsorship is a testament to its commitment to remaining at the forefront of educational advancements and addressing the evolving needs of the sector. It also exemplifies the bank's steadfast support of talented students, inspiring them to actively engage in the pursuit of knowledge and innovation. This valuable contribution not only strengthens the local and global economy through their remarkable achievements but also aligns perfectly with Oman's visionary approach, recognizing education as a fundamental pillar for sustainable development.

H.H Syyidah Wisam Al Said said, "At Bank Nizwa, we always prioritise caring for and supporting the education sector at different levels. Our aim is to enhance the quality of education and its outcomes. Sponsoring the ceremony honouring outstanding students exemplifies the bank's dedication to fulfilling its responsibilities towards the community and contributing to the journey of building and development, particularly in the field of education."

In the spirit of sponsoring the ceremony, Bank Nizwa underscores the dedication of its team to actively engage and make positive contributions to the community through diverse educational initiatives. These endeavours are geared towards elevating the standard of education and empowering students to enhance their educational performance, enabling them to adapt to the ever-evolving and dynamic landscape of the job market.