Muscat: Cementing its position as a driving force behind the growth of Islamic finance in the region, and reinforcing the Sultanate of Oman’s role as a hub for innovation and thought leadership, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate, participated in the 17th Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) Summit, hosted in Oman through the Central Bank of Oman for the first time. The summit was held under the theme of ‘Islamic Finance for the Future: Breaking New Ground for Global Impact’ and brought together a distinguished assembly of global leaders, industry experts, and innovators to shape the future of Islamic finance. As Platinum Sponsor, Bank Nizwa reaffirmed its central role in advancing the sector, championing industry innovation, and fostering critical dialogue that continues to expand the impact and reach of Islamic finance.

Over its 17 editions, the IFSB Summit has established itself as a premier platform for Islamic finance stakeholders – including industry leaders, regulators, and global experts – to engage in meaningful dialogue, foster cross-border collaboration, and advance actionable initiatives that drive the sector’s growth. The 17th edition of the summit attracted distinguished participation from key decision-makers, regulators, and institutions, who convened to address critical industry gaps, anticipate the evolving needs of modern financial ecosystems, and align sectoral progress with sustainable, long-term impact. Hosting the summit in Oman underscores the Sultanate’s emergence as a global hub for Islamic finance innovation and thought leadership, reflecting its ongoing commitment to fostering collaboration and shaping a resilient, future-ready economic landscape.

At the event, Mr. Khalid Al Kayed, Chief Executive Officer of Bank Nizwa, offered valuable insights, strategic perspectives, and actionable solutions on The Profit-Purpose Paradigm – Aligning Business Growth with Social Impact. He underscored Bank Nizwa’s instrumental position in shaping and advancing the Islamic banking sector in Oman, as the first fully-fledged Islamic bank in the country, reaffirming the bank’s continued leadership in promoting values-driven, Sharia-compliant banking as a robust and credible alternative to conventional financial systems.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Khalid Al Kayed, stated, “We are proud to be part of the IFSB Summit 2026, and it is even more meaningful that it is taking place here in Oman. This reflects the Sultanate’s growing prominence in the Islamic finance sector and its continued leadership in driving innovation, growth, and diversification. The IFSB Summit serves as a vital platform for the exchange of expertise and insights, fostering the scaling of the industry while reinforcing the sustainable impact of Sharia-compliant finance on community empowerment and social welfare. We are proud to contribute to this progress and remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation to elevate the sector to new heights.”

Through its sponsorship of the, globally recognized IFSB Summit, Bank Nizwa underscores its commitment to the evolution of Islamic finance as a competitive, innovative, and impactful sector. The bank continues to champion Sharia-compliant, values-driven financial practices, demonstrating the transformative potential of Islamic finance to create meaningful impact for individuals, businesses, and communities alike.

As Oman’s leading Islamic bank, Bank Nizwa fosters strategic collaboration with international Islamic finance institutions, advancing the growth of Sharia-compliant finance across the region. Through these efforts, the bank not only reinforces the Sultanate’s leadership in shaping critical industry discourse but also contributes to lasting, sustainable impact for the sector and the communities it serves.