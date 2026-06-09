Muscat: Reaffirming its leadership in the Islamic finance sector, Bank Nizwa, the most-trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, is serving as the Joint Issue Manager and Collecting Bank for the eleventh local Sovereign Sukuk issuance, which remains open for subscription until 10 June 2026. The bank’s appointment to this prominent role reflects its expertise and leadership in the Islamic finance sector, as well as its ongoing efforts to deliver innovative financial solutions that are fully compliant with the principles of Islamic finance.

The issuance forms part of the Omani Rial Sovereign Sukuk Programme and carries a total issue size of OMR 100 million, with up to OMR 20 million greenshoe option. The Sukuk offers an expected annual profit rate of up to 4.2% and a tenor of five years, providing investors with a Sharia-compliant investment opportunity. With a minimum subscription amount of just OMR 100, the issuance is designed to encourage broad participation and make investment accessible to both individual and institutional investors seeking to diversify their investment portfolios.

As joint Issue Manager and Collecting Bank, Bank Nizwa will oversee the management and coordination of the issuance process, while facilitating subscriptions from investors and ensuring an efficient execution in accordance with regulatory and Sharia-compliant requirements. The appointment reflects the bank’s proven track record in managing sovereign and corporate Sukuk issuances, as well as its continued contribution to the development of the nation’s Islamic capital market ecosystem.

Speaking in this context, Mr. Tariq Atiq, Chief Executive Officer of Bank Nizwa, stated: “We extend our sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Finance for its continued confidence in Bank Nizwa. We are proud to serve as Joint Issue Manager and Collecting Bank for Sovereign Sukuk Series 11. This appointment reflects the Ministry’s trust in the bank’s capabilities, extensive experience in managing Sukuk issuances and capital market transactions, and our commitment to regulatory standards. Sovereign Sukuk continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening and advancing Oman’s Islamic capital markets, expanding Sharia-compliant investment opportunities, and supporting the Sultanate’s sustainable economic development objectives.”

Over the years, Bank Nizwa has established itself as a trusted partner for sovereign and corporate issuers, leveraging its deep expertise in Islamic finance, investment banking, treasury solutions, and capital market advisory services. The bank’s continued involvement in landmark Sukuk transactions underscores its commitment to advancing the Islamic finance sector and supporting the Sultanate’s vision for sustainable economic growth and financial sector development.

As the most-trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, Bank Nizwa’s pivotal role in this Sovereign Sukuk issuance reflects its ongoing commitment to providing innovative investment solutions that are fully compliant with the principles and provisions of Islamic finance. Investors can participate in the subscription process with ease by first opening an investor account through the Muscat Clearing and Depository website, and then visiting their nearest Bank Nizwa branch during the subscription period to submit their application using the designated subscription form.