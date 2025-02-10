Muscat: Reaffirming its dedication to delivering unparalleled Sharia-compliant financial solutions to high-net-worth individuals, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, recently unveiled the launch of its exceptional Priority Banking Services. This segment underscores the bank’s unwavering commitment to delivering superior banking experiences, complemented by an array of exclusive benefits and comprehensive portfolio management solutions. Encompassing a diverse range of innovative products tailored to align with customers’ unique lifestyle preferences, the segment further solidifies the bank’s standing as a preferred financial partner for high-net-worth clientele.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Mohammed Al Ghassani, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Bank Nizwa, remarked, “We are immensely proud to mark a significant milestone with the launch of Bank Nizwa’s Priority Banking services. Crafted to meet the unique needs of our esteemed customers, these services provide a wealth of exclusive benefits designed to enrich the banking experience and create substantial value for our customers. This segment emphasizes our profound understanding of the varied expectations within different customer segments and our commitment to delivering customized solutions that empower them to effectively manage their portfolios and meet their lifestyle objectives. At Bank Nizwa, our steadfast commitment to being the preferred financial partner for all segments is demonstrated through these exceptional offerings, which embody our unwavering dedication to excellence.”

Bank Nizwa’s Priority Banking segment caters to affluent individuals with a minimum monthly salary of OMR 3,000, or those who maintain a minimum deposit of OMR 30,000, offering them an elevated level of personalized financial management.

Delivering remarkable value to its Priority Banking customers, the bank extends round-the-clock access to all financial solutions through its robust digital banking channels. As part of its premium service offerings, customers are granted the exclusive Mastercard Platinum Debit Card, an eco-friendly card that provides access to a range of specialized features and unlocks a variety of exclusive merchant discounts. Furthermore, customers benefit from personalized support with direct access to a dedicated Relationship Manager (RM), as well as a range of tailored banking products, including savings accounts, recurring deposit accounts, Wakala investment advisory services, and other bespoke Islamic financing solutions.

In addition, Bank Nizwa offers the prestigious Mastercard World Credit Card, which affords cardholders a wealth of luxury benefits, including airport lounge access, chauffeur services, airport Transom Home Check-in, VIP parking at the Mall of Oman, and exclusive discounts on hotels, rentals, and a network of partner merchants. The bank's seasoned Relationship Managers take on an advisory role, providing expert guidance to help customers optimize the management of their financial portfolios.

To further enhance the customer experience, Bank Nizwa's customers can visit dedicated Priority Banking Centers at selective branches, bypass queues during branch visits, enjoy reduced foreign exchange rates and banking fees, and receive a host of exclusive gifts. Through these offerings, the bank continues to ensure a personalized and rewarding banking experience for its valued customers.

This strategic move is a reflection of Bank Nizwa’s ongoing commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction. With a strong foundation in Islamic finance, the bank has continuously strived to deliver world-class financial services that meet the evolving needs of its clientele. The Priority Banking services underscore the bank’s mission to provide comprehensive, personalized banking experiences, driven by a deep understanding of customers’ financial goals and a commitment to long-term growth.