Muscat: In celebration of Omani Women’s Day, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering women through comprehensive Sharia-compliant financial solutions with the launch of the ‘She Inspires’ bundle. Designed to align with the aspirations of modern Omani women, this exclusive offering underscores the bank’s dedication to strengthening its connection with diverse segments of society.

The ‘She Inspires’ bundle offers a range of benefits designed to meet the aspirations of Omani women, supporting sustainable wealth growth. The bundle also provides the option of getting a free credit card for the first year to offer additional financial flexibility, all within a Sharia-compliant framework.

To further personalize the experience, the ‘She Inspires’ bundle offers on-demand home visits by dedicated Relationship Manager from Bank Nizwa for customers that fall under the Priority Banking segment. These visits provide tailored financial guidance, enabling women to make the most of the bank’s services. The bundle also includes exclusive home financing offers, developed in collaboration with specialized real estate partners, to provide Omani women with greater opportunities to achieve their home ownership aspirations.

Commenting on the launch of the bundle, Mr. Mohammed Al Ghassani, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Bank Nizwa, said: “At Bank Nizwa, we believe that every woman carries within her a source of inspiration and strength. Through the ‘She Inspires’ campaign, we aim to empower Omani women with financial solutions that elevate their ambitions, align with their aspirations, and support their journey toward a more stable and prosperous future – within a framework fully consistent with our Islamic values. The ‘She Inspires’ bundle reflects Bank Nizwa’s deep appreciation for the resilience and determination of women, as well as the vital role they play in the development of our nation.”

Alongside ‘She Inspires’, Bank Nizwa is also introducing Tawazun, a new wellbeing program created in collaboration with Lahunna Oman, to mark the occasion. Designed to support the mental, emotional, physical, spiritual, and financial wellbeing of Omani women, the four-week program features expert-led sessions on mental health in Islam, women’s physical wellbeing, marriage, family life, and financial literacy rooted in Islamic values. This initiative reflects the bank’s broader commitment to nurturing the holistic development of its customers, grounded in the belief that true empowerment stems from balance in every aspect of life.

Through the launch of ‘She Inspires’ and the introduction of the Tawazun program, Bank Nizwa reaffirms its position as a pioneer in purpose-driven, Sharia-compliant banking. These initiatives reflect the bank’s forward-looking vision of inclusive banking – one that not only understands and supports the aspirations of women but also equips them with the tools and opportunities to thrive financially, in alignment with their values, lifestyles, and personal goals.