Muscat: As Oman's leading and most trusted Islamic bank, Bank Nizwa has consistently been enhancing its corporate services and recently announced the introduction of the first of its kind eco-friendly corporate debit card in the Sultanate. The newly launched cards cater to the specific needs of corporate and SME clients, providing a convenient solution for business transactions. With round-the-clock access to company accounts, smart and customisable services and the highest levels of transparency in operations, the cards are aimed at making transactions more seamless and prompt while reducing the hassles of dealing with cash.

Cardholders can enjoy multiple benefits such as cash withdrawals and deposits, secure, contactless payments at Point of Sale (POS) machines and e-commerce platforms and accessibility across a diverse network which includes OmanNet and GCCNet as well as Mastercard – International. Whilst incorporating several innovative features, the cards also firmly adhere to Islamic banking principles.

Commenting on the launch of the new cards, Mr Khalid Al Barwani, Deputy General Manager Wholesale Banking at Bank Nizwa said, “Vigilant and responsive to the evolving demands of the market, Bank Nizwa has been able to identify and address the common challenges encountered by corporates when it comes handling transactions and making payments. The new eco-friendly corporate debit card will help companies to better control and monitor expenses and gain real-time insights into their accounts. For SMEs and other corporates, transparent and accurate expense management that reduces the chances of errors or frauds is a critical factor that contributes to growth.”

He added, “At Bank Nizwa, we understand the unique needs of our corporate customers and are certain that the newly introduced corporate debit cards will enhance business efficiency. As a bank that has been revered for providing exceptional corporate banking services, we will continue to focus on providing Shari’ah-compliant, customer-centric, and value-added solutions that benefit our clients every step of the way.”

Corporate debit cards allow for customisable transaction limits and the flexibility to enable or disable specific services. With a heightened focus on convenience, customers can use the Bank Nizwa app to activate the card and change or reset the PIN. Furthermore, the cards can also be personalised to showcase company branding. In addition, to incorporate end-to-end sustainability in design, the cards are eco-friendly and the welcome kit is made of seed paper.

Bank Nizwa, through such endeavours, seeks to not only nurture a dynamic ecosystem of Shari’ah-compliant products and services but also complement the nation’s digitalisation agenda.