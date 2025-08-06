Muscat: Reaffirming its commitment to delivering banking services that fulfill customer aspirations, Bank Nizwa – the leading and most-trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman – has announced the launch of competitive, Sharia-compliant financing solutions for the third quarter of the year. The offering includes a diverse range of financing products, including auto finance, personal finance, and home finance, reflecting the bank’s steadfast approach to providing financial solutions that empower customers to achieve their financial goals.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Mohamed Al Ghassani, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Bank Nizwa, said: “At Bank Nizwa, we are dedicated to providing Sharia-compliant financing solutions at competitive profit rates that cater to the diverse financial needs of our customers. Through regular reviews of our profit rates, the bank not only stays aligned with evolving market dynamics but also strengthens its steadfast commitment to delivering purposeful, value-driven financial solutions that enable customers to realize their financial aspirations.”

He added: “At the same time, we continue to enhance the value of our offerings for entrepreneurs through Sharia-compliant commercial financing solutions. We provide competitive profit rates for trade finance, auto finance, and real estate financing, supporting businesses and their growth ambitions.”

As part of its commitment to providing financing solutions tailored to diverse needs, Bank Nizwa offers competitive profit rates starting from 3.49% across its retail financing portfolio, which includes auto finance, home finance, and personal finance. For auto finance, customers can benefit from a preferential rate to finance both new and used cars meanwhile it provides greater flexibility in their financial planning. For home finance, the bank provides comprehensive solutions covering ready property purchases, land acquisition, construction, and buyouts – delivered through a progressive financing structure with adaptable repayment terms. Meanwhile, the bank’s personal finance solutions are designed to address everyday financial needs and provide essential liquidity through flexible repayment options and features aligned with customers’ financial aspirations.

On the commercial front, Bank Nizwa continues to reinforce its support for the business sector by providing Sharia-compliant financing solutions at competitive rates through Commercial Finance for individuals which include commercial autos and real estate. This underscores the bank’s ongoing commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and fostering sustainable economic growth throughout the nation.

As the most trusted Islamic financial institution in the Sultanate, Bank Nizwa continues to provide transparent and fully Sharia-compliant financial solutions. This unwavering commitment strengthens the trust customers place in the bank, offering financial options that not only address their economic needs but also align with their values and beliefs. This approach enables customers to make informed and secure financial decisions within a trusted Sharia-compliant framework.