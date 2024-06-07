Muscat, Oman:– Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate of Oman, has been officially certified as one of the Best Places to Work in Oman for 2024. This achievement underscores the Bank's commitment to fostering a supportive and engaging work environment that prioritizes employee satisfaction and professional growth.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, provide employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards with regards to working conditions.

Sheikha Yousuf Al Farsi, Chief Operating Officer, commented on the recognition: “This honor reflects our relentless efforts in human resource development and our commitment to creating an inclusive and collaborative work culture. We are continuously evolving our employment and training strategies to meet the demands of today and tomorrow while enhancing our institutional culture across various business segments. Our employees are the cornerstone of Bank Muscat’s sustained growth and success. To maintain this momentum, we emphasize transparency, governance, and adherence to our core values and vision.” Said Salim Al Aufi, General Manager of Human Resources and Administration, expressed his pride in this achievement: “We are delighted to be named the Best Place to Work, reflecting our unwavering commitment to enhancing our Bank’s standing by attracting and nurturing top talent. Our work ethos is driven by principles that align with our vision 'To Serve You Better, Everyday,' a philosophy that extends to both our customers and employees. We take immense pride in our Omani workforce, whose dedication and competence have strengthened our leading position in the industry. This accolade is a testament to the collaborative efforts of all our employees, whose commitment to our vision and values fosters a healthy and productive work environment.”

Bank Muscat’s employee-centric initiatives include comprehensive health and wellness programs, opportunities for professional development, flexible working arrangements, and a culture that promotes open communication and feedback. This certification not only reaffirms Bank Muscat’s position as a preferred employer in Oman but also underscores its ongoing commitment to fostering a dynamic and positive work environment.

For additional details on the certification, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org