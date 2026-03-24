Muscat, Oman – Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced that Bank Muscat, the Sultanate of Oman’s largest bank by market share, has deployed the Dynatrace® platform to build the country’s first enterprise Command Center in the banking sector, that will strengthen operational resilience and accelerate incident response across critical digital banking services.

Since deploying the Dynatrace platform, the Command Center has reduced mean time to detect (MTTD) by more than 80% by consolidating over 20 monitoring tools into a single unified observability platform, fundamentally changing how the bank detects and responds to incidents.

To address the growing complexity of its critical digital banking services, Bank Muscat partnered with Dynatrace to establish a centralized Command Center operating model built on AI-powered observability and real-time, AI-driven insights. The Command Center provides a single operational view spanning core banking systems, payment and channel services, and customer-facing digital applications, leveraging AI-assisted analysis to replace fragmented monitoring with coordinated, real-time service assurance and enabling the bank to move from reactive incident handling to faster, more proactive operations.

“The Command Center has enabled us to operate from a single, unified data view that empowers our teams to anticipate issues before they escalate. We’ve shifted from reactive incident response to proactive service assurance; strengthening resilience, enhancing customer experience, and delivering measurable improvements. This is not just an operational upgrade; it’s a foundation for smarter, faster, and more reliable service delivery in the future, with a strong commitment to provide better services for our customers every day.” said Mohammed Saud Al Naamani, Deputy General Manager Business Applications at Bank Muscat.

The newly launched Command Center, based at Bank Muscat’s headquarters, reflects the bank’s commitment to operational excellence through a centralized, disciplined operating model. A number of specialists, including shift leads, observability engineers, platform specialists, and dedicated automation and analytics teams, work alongside application and infrastructure groups through defined incident management and proactive service processes. The model is designed to build and retain internal capability, reducing dependency on external vendors, and strengthening long-term operational resilience.

Since launching the Command Center, Bank Muscat has achieved measurable improvement in operational performance, including:

Reducing mean time to detect incidents to five minutes or less, an improvement of more than 80%

Significantly reducing alert noise, enabling teams to diagnose and resolve issues faster during critical periods such as month-end processing and payday transactions

Standardizing detection and response, freeing capacity previously spent on reactive firefighting and redirecting resources toward preventative engineering and automation

Reducing reliance on third-party support, while strengthening internal operational resilience capabilities

David Noël, VP for the Middle East and Africa at Dynatrace, said, “Bank Muscat’s Command Center is a strong example of AI-driven observability and how it can support the day-to-day operations in a large and complex digital environment. By bringing together data from multiple applications, infrastructure, and user experience, and overlaying AI, Dynatrace helps teams understand what is happening in real time and respond more quickly when issues arise. This gives Bank Muscat a more reliable operational foundation and supports a gradual shift toward more predictive and automated ways of working as its digital services continue to expand.”

The next phase of the Command Center focuses on progressing from proactive to more predictive operations. Bank Muscat is expanding observability across its technology estate, building a structured knowledge base to accelerate response and onboarding, and selectively exploring machine learning to support automated anomaly detection and targeted zero-touch remediation, with the aim of identifying and addressing issues before customers are impacted.

Additional Resources:

Case Study: Dynatrace powers Oman’s first enterprise Banking Command Center at Bank Muscat

About Bank Muscat

Established in 1982, Bank Muscat is the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate of Oman, offering a comprehensive suite of retail, corporate, investment, treasury and Islamic banking services through Meethaq Islamic Banking. The Bank operates the largest banking network in the country, with over 190 branches and more than 900 ATMs, CDMs and self-service machines strategically located across all governorates to ensure convenient and seamless access to banking services. Serving a broad and diverse customer base, Bank Muscat continues to play a pivotal role in advancing financial inclusion, accelerating digital transformation, and supporting national development priorities in line with Oman Vision 2040. To learn more about Bank Muscat, please visit: https://www.bankmuscat.com/en/Pages/default.aspx

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is advancing observability for today’s digital businesses, helping to transform the complexity of modern digital ecosystems into powerful business assets. By leveraging AI-powered insights, Dynatrace enables organizations to analyze, automate, and innovate faster to drive their business forward. To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on LinkedIn and X @dynatrace.

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