NORTH CANTON, Ohio/PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) announced today that Bank AlJazira, one of the leading financial institutions in Saudi Arabia, will deploy VCP-Lite 7, part of the company's latest generation multi-vendor self-service software family, Vynamic® Connection Points. Bank AlJazira is the first bank globally to implement VCP-Lite 7 on Microsoft® Windows® 11 using the DDC protocol across more than 400 DN Series® ATMs. The new software platform supports a full set of transactions in both Arabic and English, enabling NFC transactions, and caters to both on-us and off-us customers. Installation and services are provided by Diebold Nixdorf's partner in Saudi Arabia, Alhamrani Universal.

VCP-Lite 7, a modern states and screens ATM application, enables Bank AlJazira to deploy on the latest Windows 11 operating system with long-term support well into 2034. The future-ready platform utilizes industry-standard protocols and modern APIs for quick connectivity to self-service networks and is certified to meet the latest compliance and regulatory requirements. With web extensions enabled, VCP-Lite 7 can seamlessly integrate the look and feel of digital channels, offering open options for an enhanced multichannel user experience.

Fahad Al Muteri, VP, Head of Retail Digital Banking at Bank AlJazira, said: "This milestone reflects the strength of our collaboration with trusted technology partners, including Alhamrani Universal, and the dedication of Bank AlJazira's technology leadership and teams, who continue to demonstrate the bank's competitive edge in modernizing its infrastructure. We recently completed a successful production installation of VCP-Lite 7 on a DN Series ATM within our network — a major step forward in our digital transformation journey. By upgrading our entire network to Diebold Nixdorf's latest self-service systems and software, alongside the Windows 11 platform, we are enhancing security, performance and operational efficiency. This investment future-proofs our infrastructure until 2034 and ensures seamless, secure and modern experiences for our customers."

Habib Hanna, managing director, Middle East at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Bank AlJazira to implement VCP-Lite 7 across its ATM network. Our 7th-generation multivendor, self-service software and easy-to-service DN Series ATMs enable the bank to deliver turnkey functionality and advance its digital strategy. Together with our partner Alhamrani Universal, who is providing strong on-the-ground support, we're helping position Bank AlJazira at the forefront of banking technology to meet evolving consumer needs."

About Bank AlJazira

Bank AlJazira is one of the leading financial institutions in Saudi Arabia, committed to enhancing the financial well-being of individuals, businesses, and institutions by providing innovative and comprehensive wealth management solutions tailored to customer needs. With its continuous approach to delivering high-quality services, the bank continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner in Saudi Arabia's financial sector. A key player in digital transformation, Bank AlJazira offers seamless, accessible banking experiences through its cutting-edge digital platforms, including AlJazira Online and mobile banking apps, empowering customers to effortlessly manage their financial needs anytime, anywhere.

About Alhamrani Universal

Established in 1981 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a company specialized in the field of information technology, we invest in technologies and solutions that help customers to evolve and contribute towards their growth. The company holds the largest market share in the Kingdom for automated teller machines and points of sale. It also operates one of the largest after-sales service networks through 34 maintenance centers and more than 400 specialized engineers and technicians, which has made the company gain the trust of its customers and become a strategic partner for banks in the Saudi market.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

