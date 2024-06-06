Amman, Jordan – Bank al Etihad is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with the 2024 Non-Financial Services Award by the Financial Alliance for Women. This award recognizes our outstanding efforts in empowering tens of thousands of women through training, capacity building, and access to vital networks.

The Financial Alliance for Women selected Bank al Etihad for this award based on our achievements as detailed in the Female Economy Analytics Survey and the extensive knowledge of our initiatives by the Alliance’s team.

“At Bank al Etihad, we are passionate about supporting women to drive economic and social progress,” said Nadia AlSaeed, CEO of Bank al Etihad. “Receiving this award is a testament to our commitment to providing women with the resources, training, and networks they need to succeed. We are honored to be recognized by the Financial Alliance for Women and will continue to champion initiatives that enable women in our community and do our part in increasing women’s economic participation in Jordan.”

Our comprehensive programs are tailored to address the unique challenges faced by women today. Through targeted training sessions, capacity-building initiatives, and strategic networking opportunities, we have created an inclusive environment where women can thrive and reach their full potential. Our goal is to significantly increase women's economic participation in Jordan, and we believe that non-financial services play a crucial role in achieving this.

Bank al Etihad’s support has extended to over 65,000 women, providing them with essential training, capacity building, and access to networks that enhance their professional and personal growth. These efforts are part of our unwavering commitment to driving gender equality and fostering economic empowerment for women in Jordan.

A cornerstone of our efforts is the Shorouq proposition, a pioneering initiative designed specifically to support women’s financial and personal growth. Shorouq provides women with a comprehensive suite of non-financial services, including mentorship, networking opportunities, and educational programs. This proposition has been instrumental in helping women build confidence, develop leadership skills, and access the resources they need to succeed.

The Financial Alliance for Women’s Non-Financial Services Award underscores the vital role of non-financial support in women’s empowerment. Our holistic approach not only enhances financial literacy and business acumen but also fosters a supportive community that encourages women to take on leadership roles and drive innovation. By providing these essential services, we enable women to overcome barriers and seize opportunities for economic growth and leadership.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Financial Alliance for Women for this distinguished honor. At Bank al Etihad, we are committed to continuing our work to empower women and contribute to a more inclusive and equitable economy.

About Bank al Etihad

Bank al Etihad is a banking and financial institution that has focused on serving customers since 1987. The Bank al Etihad Group holds a prominent position in Jordan and consists of several companies, including a financial brokerage company (Etihad Brokerage) and a leasing company (Etihad Leasing). Bank al Etihad owns a 10% stake in the National Bank of Palestine and occupies a seat on its board of directors. In 2017, Bank al Etihad acquired a controlling stake in Safwa Islamic Bank. With a strong focus on community development and social responsibility, Bank al Etihad strives to create positive change and empower individuals and businesses to achieve their goals.

About the Financial Alliance for Women

Financial Alliance for Women is the leading members’ network of financial organizations dedicated to championing the female economy — the world’s largest, fastest-growing market, and yet one that remains untapped. As a unique network with members from over 135 countries, we share the ambition of unlocking the full value of the female economy.

Everything we do is based on a win-win approach where financial organizations grow their businesses by accelerating women’s financial power. We inspire and equip our members to design and refine women-centered strategies, products, services, by creating real and digital platforms where practitioners can learn from each other’s experiences. We also share know-how by publishing proprietary data and research and advocating for global policy change – with the aim to bring about a new paradigm for women’s financial experiences.