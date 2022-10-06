Amman, Jordan: Bank ABC, MENA’s leading international bank, has launched its seamless digital mobile-only banking app, ila, in Jordan. After its phenomenal success and customer adoption rates in Bahrain, Bank ABC is taking ila’s revolutionary banking experience to its core MENA markets. With a fintech enabling and Cloud-supportive environment, Jordan became an attractive next destination for ila.

The launch ceremony was held on Sunday, 25th September 2022, following the inauguration of Bank ABC’s new state-of-the-art headquarters building in Shmeisani, and was attended by distinguished guests and government officials. In attendance were the Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), HE Dr. Adel Al-Sharkas, former Governor of CBJ, HE Dr. Ziad Fariz; the Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, HE Mr. Rasheed Al Maraj, Chairman of Bank ABC Group, HE Mr. Saddek El Kaber, Bank ABC’s board members and executive management, including the Acting Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sael Al Waary.

Built on the foundation of listening to and acting on customers’ evolving needs and expectations, ila offers consumers an extremely personalized banking experience, 24/7/365 at their fingertips. Launched in Bahrain in 2019, it is now one of the fastest growing digital mobile-only banks in the region, and has garnered widespread industry recognition, innovating alongside the customers to deliver on its brand promise - “banking that reflects you.”

“ila embodies our passion and commitment to deliver a new kind of banking for an ever-changing world. Its intuitive banking model is focused on continually addressing our customers’ pain-points, passions and financial aspirations, while enabling their everyday lifestyle experiences,” remarked Mr. Sael Al Waary, Bank ABC Acting Group Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Bank ABC Jordan.

Arabic for the word “to,” ila empowers customers to fulfil their life goals and financials aspirations, through innovative financial management and saving tools. It is designed to appeal to everyone, from tech-savvy Generation Z and Millennials to older generations and customer segments of all economic segments.

“I would like to thank our regulators, both in Bahrain and Jordan, for their support and progressive leadership, our Board and shareholders for their faith in our ambitious strategy, and of course our employees, who have worked tirelessly to bring this transformative banking experience to Jordan,” added Mr. Al Waary.

Mr. George Farah Sofia, Chief Executive Officer of Bank ABC in Jordan, added: “We are delighted to add ila’s innovative product suite to our banking proposition in Jordan. In addition to delivering a superior omnichannel customer experience, it enables us to extend our reach to the unbanked and underserved segments, in line with the Central Bank of Jordan’s financial inclusion vision, and drive sustainable growth and development in the country.”

As part of ila’s first phase launch in Jordan, customers will enjoy:

Fully digital onboarding, within minutes using only one ID and a selfie.

Instant virtual card upon onboarding for immediate online transactions.

Seamless payments, including domestic and international bank transfers, CliQ payments, bill payments and beneficiary management.

Multiple foreign currency accounts that may be linked to a single card, enabling users to transfer funds effortlessly at extremely competitive rates.

Complete in-app card control features, including set/reset pin, freeze/unfreeze a misplaced card, and block and instantly reorder cards in case of lost or stolen cards.

Digital saving pot, “Hassala” automating the monthly saving process.

Dual language experience in English and Arabic.

Find out more about ila’s offerings by visiting the ila Jordan website.

-Ends-

The new address of innovative banking in Jordan

Bank ABC Jordan also inaugurated its new headquarters building in Shmeisani, in Amman, Jordan on 25th September 2022. This multi-million-dollar investment is a firm reminder of the Bank’s continued commitment towards Jordan and confidence in its market. With an attractive modern façade and spread across 20,000 square meters, the landmark building has contemporary design and state-of the-art offices that provide a positive work environment for clients and employees alike. Powered by the solar energy plant, the building has been designed in line with leading energy and resource consumption practices and further enables the Group’s sustainability agenda.

About Bank ABC Jordan

Bank ABC in Jordan is a subsidiary of the Bank ABC Group, MENA’s leading international bank headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, with a global presence across five continents. The Group offers clients innovative financial products and services, including wholesale banking, trade finance, project and structured finance, syndications, treasury, and Islamic banking products. It also provides retail-banking services through its network of branches in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria as well as its digital mobile-only ‘ila Bank’ in Bahrain and ‘ila’ banking app in Jordan.