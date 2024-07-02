UAE-based Balfaqeeh Advocates & Legal Consultancy has joined forces with INTADR (International ADR) DMCC to deliver a more comprehensive alternative dispute resolution (ADR) offering for a wider set of elite clients and businesses. This strategic association between two prominent female arbitration leaders marks an unwavering commitment to driving excellence, harnessing common strengths, and diversifying offerings across business sectors and geographies to best serve international commerce.

Founded by Fatima Balfaqeeh, Balfaqeeh Advocates & Legal Consultancy provides contemporary counsel and best practice advice to public companies, family offices, corporations, and business entities based in the GCC and internationally. Fatima is a UAE-certified advocate and one of the few independent Emirati female arbitrators and mediators. She has over 20 years of experience working in government and semi-government entities in Abu Dhabi and extensive experience in commercial, legal, and operational matters across various sectors, including construction, finance, and banking.

Leonora Riesenburg is the founder of INTADR DMCC, established in 2020 to support her practice as an independent dispute resolver. Having built a robust presence in the UAE, INTADR DMCC has expended its influence in the GCC and Asia. As a highly seasoned and accomplished Chartered Arbitrator and Mediator, and a leading trainer in ADR for the CIArb and RICS (UAE and MENA), Leonora enjoys unparalleled repute for legal and business excellence. She brings a wealth of experience in ADR across key sectors, including energy, infrastructure, investment, building and development, real estate, finance and banking secutiries. She is recognized by many prestigious arbitral institutions, and holds esteemed roles in leadership, governance and advisory capacities as a global practitioner of the highest repute.

Speaking about the association, Fatima explains: “We are committed to delivering the highest level of ADR, legal, and governance support for commercial clients and the association with INTADR allows us to broaden our services locally and globally with the help of a trusted partner.”

Leonora adds: “There is an increasing demand for expert dispute resolution in the MENA region and beyond, and combining our skill sets puts us in a prime position to maximise opportunities, deliver excellence cross jusirdiciton, and contribute to the continued growth of the sector.”

