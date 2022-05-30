Dubai, United Arab Emirates: balcony8 communication architects was the proud recipient of the highly coveted “Best Overall Visual Identity” gold at the years prestigious Transform Awards MEA 2022 held at the V Hotel Dubai. As one of the two highly-anticipated ‘big’ awards presented at the conclusion of the evening, the Best Overall Visual Identity accolade was the perfect way to wrap-up their earlier haul of two gold, two silver and one bronze.

The winning branding work was crafted for KSA brand ‘Solitaire’ –a Riyadh lifestyle destination due to launch later in 2022. As well as being visually stunning, the strategy and thinking behind the creation of the brand, from logo through to signage, exemplified the true art and skill required to create memorable, meaningful brands.

Ursula Winzel, balcony8 Founder and CEO, said: “The level of work showcased in this year’s Transform Awards was extraordinary; we extend a huge congratulations to all who entered. We are incredibly honoured to receive such valuable recognition of our work from industry peers whose opinions we truly respect and value. I personally applaud the craft, dedication, tenacity and talent that comes from our balcony8 team. Our people – our ‘Eighters’ – are our agency’s biggest asset; we believed our team created a break-through brand for our client and last night reinforced that. We are absolutely elated.”

Established in 2010, balcony8, a home-grown Dubai agency, has built its reputation on creating exceptionally considered brands for both local and international clients. Their team – a motley crew of ten different nationalities spanning across 3 continents – brings a collective wealth of experience, from both work and life, to each of their clients.

https://www.balcony8.com/

