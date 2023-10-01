Nablus, Palestine: In a rapidly growing cosmetics industry, quality and sustainability have become paramount considerations for consumers. As this industry continues to expand, consumers are increasingly aware of the impact of these products on their health and the planet's environment.

Quality in cosmetics means that a product meets safety and efficacy standards, including the safety of its ingredients and the preservation of its properties throughout its shelf life. Sustainability, in this context, implies that cosmetics are environmentally friendly, both in their production methods and the ingredients used in their manufacture.

According to specialized studies, the global market value of eco-friendly cosmetics and skincare products is expected to reach $22.5 billion by 2028. This growth is driven by the increasing awareness of sustainability among consumers, with 73% of them believing that companies should be socially and ethically responsible.

In a statement regarding this topic, Nagham Zalabia, the entrepreneur and influencer in the field of beauty and owner of the renowned brand "Nagham Pro" stated, "Quality and sustainability are indispensable elements in the cosmetics industry. They have become some of the most sought-after factors by consumers in cosmetic products. Many cosmetics companies are now incorporating environmentally friendly materials in their makeup production, contributing to sustainable economic development."

She added, "The recent growth in the makeup and cosmetics industry over the past few years has coincided with a heightened awareness of sustainability, environmentally friendly materials, and their effects on consumers. This has been further accelerated by advancements in technology, leading to the emergence and utilization of new materials and products in this industry, along with the increasing use of social media, and the growth of e-commerce. These impacts are evident in the Arab region, with a rising demand for high-quality, eco-friendly cosmetics."

The GCC is one of the primary markets for eco-friendly cosmetics, with 50% of consumers in the region willing to pay more for sustainably produced products. It is expected that the eco-friendly cosmetics and skincare market in the region will reach $2.6 billion by 2028, with Saudi Arabia expected to exceed $1 billion, UAE at $750 million, Qatar at $500 million, Kuwait at $200 million, and Bahrain and Oman each at $200 million.

Nagham Pro's products rely on environmentally friendly materials and are developed in collaboration with the leading Italian laboratories of Unifarco. They offer a wide range of diverse products, including over 100 items in skincare, haircare, makeup, fragrances, and accessories. The leading brand aims to expand its presence in the GCC countries, with a particular focus on the Saudi Arabian and UAE markets.

