ABU DHABI: Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said in an interview at the Reuters NEXT Gulf Summit in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday that maximalist views on the Palestinian issues are no longer valid, emphasizing the need for security for Israel alongside the establishment of a viable Palestinian state.

Gargash said that any annexation in the Palestinian territories would be considered a "red line", adding that discussions are ongoing regarding sending personnel on the ground in Gaza. (Reporting by Jana Choukeir and Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)