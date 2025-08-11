Doha, Qatar - Baladna Q.P.S.C., the leading dairy and juice company, has announced its financial results for the first half of 2025, covering the six-month period ended 30 June 2025. The Company achieved growth in revenue, and an exceptional growth in net profit, of 229% compared to the same period last year, attributed to returns from strategic external investments implemented as part of the company’s plan for geographic and sectoral diversification of its investment portfolio.

For H1 2025, Baladna reported a Revenue of QAR 642.5 million, up 8 % YoY, EBITDA of QAR 444.2 million with an increase of 127.5% YoY, and EBITDA margin rising to 69.1 % from 32.8% in H1 2024. Net profit reached QAR 331.2 million, up 229% YoY, while net profit margin rose to 51.5% from 16.9% in H1 2024.

As operations at Baladna conserved a stable growth momentum, the revenue increase is primarily driven by strong performance in evaporated milk and continued contribution from newly launched SKUs and wider distribution. While the significant 229% increase in Net Profit are mostly attributed to significant gains from its international investments and portfolio diversification.

Gains on external investments and securities reflect Baladna’s disciplined approach to capital deployment, and targeting opportunities that are capable of unlocking value through future growth or reliable dividend streams. This strategy is fully aligned with the Group’s long-term strategy of international expansion aiming to increase production capacity and enhance its global presence in line with its strategic direction to position Baladna among the largest dairy producers in the world, in harmony with its slogan: “From Qatar to the World.”

Commercial and Operational Highlights

Baladna sustained its momentum by enhancing product visibility, broadening its offering. The Company rolled out refreshed packaging across its portfolio, elevating shelf presence, strengthening brand appeal and reinforcing its consumer-centric focus.

The Company also accelerated product innovation by introducing 25 new SKUs across Greek yogurt drinks, protein drinkables, laban, flavored milk, juices and yogurt, further enriching its portfolio and sharpening its competitive edge.

Evaporated milk production progressed as planned, supporting revenue growth and aligning with national efforts to boost food security through reliable local supply.

The Company remains firmly committed to scaling its operations, launching new products and widening distribution to ensure Baladna’s long-term growth and shareholders’ value.

“Baladna From Qatar to the World” Strategic International Expansion

While the international expansion continues from Juhayna where Baladna owns 16.25%, the leading Egyptian dairy and juice company, Baladna made significant progress in its international expansion by signing initial contracts worth over USD 500 million for Phase I of its world’s largest integrated Agri-industrial project in Algeria. This 117,000-hectare project in Adrar province, 51% owned by Baladna for Trading & Investment L.L.C. (QFC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Baladna Q.P.S.C., is set to meet Algeria’s powdered-milk demand, boost local meat production, and strengthen national food security, while progress on its infant-formula line continues smoothly.

In a major step toward deepening its regional presence, Baladna secured Board approval to proceed with a landmark USD 250 million integrated industrial project in the Syrian Arab Republic. The development will feature a comprehensive production ecosystem, including a dairy processing facility, juice plant, plastic packaging unit, and a cutting-edge water treatment facility, positioning Baladna is aiming to have first mover advantages to the Syrian market and drive long-term growth and value creation for its shareholders.

Additionally, the Company approved the establishment of a wholly owned subsidiary in Egypt, designed to enhance operational effectiveness and scalability by consolidating back-office support functions and enabling more agile execution across markets.

Strengthening Leadership to Accelerate International Expansion

Baladna is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Marek Warzywoda as Group Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Warzywoda brings over 20 years of global leadership experience at Lactalis, one of world’s largest dairy company, where he successfully led operations in Poland, Brazil, Croatia, South Africa, and most recently, Saudi Arabia. Across these diverse markets, he has consistently delivered profitable growth, executed complex business turnarounds, and expanded category presence across both retail and food service channels.

His appointment marks an important milestone for Baladna, as the company sharpens its focus on international expansion and long-term value creation. Mr. Warzywoda’s deep operational expertise and proven ability to scale businesses across geographies will be instrumental in steering Baladna’s global ambitions. Backed by his strong track record in managing cross-functional teams and delivering strategic transformation, he is well positioned to lead Baladna into its next chapter of growth.

For the complete financial statements, please visit https://baladna.com/corporate or email ir@baladna.com