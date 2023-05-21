KSA: Bait Al-Batterjee is pleased to announce the launch of ‘Make-A-Wish’ for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Make-A-Wish ® is one of the most prominent establishments in the world, granting life-changing wishes to children diagnosed with critical illnesses. The non-profit entity operates in 50 countries has granted over 550,000 wishes to children since its inception in 1980 and has been endorsed by large organizations and celebrities across the world. The main purpose of Make-A-Wish is to deliver hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most.

The initiative to bring the initiative to Saudi Arabia for the first time was established by Bait Al-Batterjee under the leadership of Sobhi Batterjee and Makarem Sobhi Batterjee. This is in line with the group’s philanthropic commitment toward society and the Batterjee family purpose of relieving people’s suffering.

The launch event took place on May 20th, under the patronage of the Governor of Riyadh Region, His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and was attended by celebrities, prominent businessmen, members of the media and representatives from various government entities.

Luciano Manzo, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish International, said: “As a family, the Bait Al Batterjee have always displayed compassion and empathy to those in need and have made it their mission to create a positive impact on the lives of people in Saudi Arabia. The launch of Make-A-Wish Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a testament to their unwavering commitment to this mission and Make-A-Wish International looks forward to working closely with Bait Al-Batterjee to make more wishes come true for children.”

Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, Chairman of the board of Make-A-Wish Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said: “We are delighted to launch Make-A-Wish’s new affiliate in Saudi Arabia, which strongly aligns with our family mission of ‘relieving people’s suffering’. Bait Al-Batterjee is committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of children in the Kingdom, and we believe that ‘Make-A-Wish’ will be an excellent addition to our efforts. When I was younger, while studying in the United States I read an article about the mission and impact of ‘Make-A-Wish’, it became my dream to establish an Affiliate in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Today, this dream has become a reality.”

“Additionally, I would like to acknowledge my father, Engineer Sobhi Batterjee, who recognizes the values of helping others and sees it as our primary duty to society. Every program and initiative of our organisation represents this vision” he added.

The launch of this initiative in Saudi Arabia will enable Make-A-Wish to work with local hospitals to identify children with critical illnesses and grant their wishes. The presence of Make-A-Wish in the Kingdom will also create opportunities for the local community to engage and lend support to this noble cause.

