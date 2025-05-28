Dubai, UAE – Bain & Company, a leading global management consulting firm, today announced a partnership with Palantir, a leading provider of AI systems.

The partnership pairs Palantir’s state-of-the-art AI Operating Systems with Bain’s deep industry expertise across sectors and its extensive capabilities in strategic business transformation, enabling clients to adopt this technology more quickly.

“At Bain, we are helping clients lead in the era of AI not just with strategy, but with implementation that drives measurable results,” said Chuck Whitten, partner and global head of the firm’s digital practices and capabilities. “This partnership with Palantir brings together our deep industry expertise and transformation experience along with their cutting-edge platforms to unlock end-to-end AI impact. It’s a powerful combination, and we’re excited to be helping clients accelerate real change.”

“Organizations that adopt our AI Operating Systems fundamentally change their unit economics, often requiring organizing around our technologies. We believe Bain can help our customers accelerate their pace of adoption and as a result, lead their respective industries,” said Sameer Kirtane, Head of Commercial Sales at Palantir.

Bain’s AI, Insights, and Solutions practice includes more than 1,500 AI, data, analytics, architecture, and engineering experts. This multidisciplinary team combines algorithmic, technical, and business expertise to solve business leaders’ hardest problems. This includes machine learning application implementation, business insight delivery, technology architecture and engineering, organizational development, and analytics strategy. The group integrates closely with the firm’s industry and capability practices to deliver holistic business and technology solutions.

