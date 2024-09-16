DUBAI: Bain & Company, a leading global management consulting firm, has announced the transfer of three partners and one expert partner to its Middle East office: Marine Bellanger-Sood, Marc Lino, Gaute Andreassen, and Yacine Berrada.



This highlights Bain & Company’s dedication to delivering unparalleled expertise and fostering growth in the Middle East.



Tom de Waele, Managing Partner of Bain & Company Middle East, stated: “We are thrilled to welcome Marine, Marc, Gaute, and Yacine to our Middle East office. Their extensive experience and proven track records in their respective fields will undoubtedly enhance our capabilities and provide exceptional value to our clients in the region. These transfers reflect our ongoing investment in top-tier talent and reinforce our key position in this fast-growing market.”



Marine Bellanger-Sood, a leader of Bain’s Private Equity & Sovereign Wealth Funds practice, has been instrumental in advising Financial Investors on consumer products, retail, and travel & leisure. Marine has deep expertise in multi-team integrated due diligence, value creation plan and post-acquisition. She has also led work in sectors including technology, industrials and business services.



Additionally, she has successfully managed numerous post-merger integrations for large consumer products clients. Marine joined Bain in 2010, bringing with her valuable experience from various private equity and venture capital roles at top firms. She holds a master’s degree in management from HEC Paris.



Marc Lino, who leads Bain’s global Sustainability efforts for private equity and financial investors, has over 20 years of consulting experience. Marc collaborates with clients across the investing value chain to achieve sustainability objectives and capture economic returns.



His expertise spans commercial and operational diligence, value creation strategies, and addressing a wide array of business issues related to strategy, M&A, and enterprise transformation. Marc’s industry focus includes business services and technology, making him a vital addition to the Middle East team.



Marc was previously in Bain’s London, Amsterdam and New York offices. He graduated with an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business, and has a BA from Wesleyan University.



Gaute Andreassen is a member of Bain’s Energy and Natural Resources practices, where he is focusing on fertilizers and chemicals as well as the Advanced Manufacturing and Services, primarily within metals. Gaute’s major case work includes heading a commercial excellence program for a global fertilizers player and advising on strategy exercises for process industry clients. Gaute is also co-leading the Agri and Food sector within the Energy & Natural Resources practice in EMEA.



Prior to Bain, Gaute held several executive positions within companies in the fertilizer- as well as aluminium sector. Gaute holds an M.S. in Business Administration and Finance from the Norwegian School of Economics (NHH).

Yacine Berrada, an expert partner in Bain’s Enterprise Technology practice, specializes in technology transformation for financial institutions and industrial clients. He has a proven track record in supporting Bain client into designing and delivering large scale technology programs, data & AI transformations and operating model evolutions.

Yacine began his career in Technology consulting and joined Bain in 2011. He holds an MBA from INSEAD and a M.Eng. in Computer Science Networking and Telecommunications from Telecom ParisTech.