KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait and CAIRO, Egypt — Baims, a leading education technology (EdTech) company, announces a strategic move to acquire Orcas Edtech to capture the flourishing $100 billion education market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This transformative consolidation establishes Baims and Orcas as the go-to provider of a holistic and adaptive EdTech platform, catering to both K12 and university learning.

Baims, founded by Yousef AlHusaini & Bader AlRasheed acquired Orcas, founded by Hossam Taher & Amira El Gharib in a 100% acquisition deal.Together, Orcas and Baims have raised over $11 million, backed by prominent investors including Access Bridge Ventures, Algebra Ventures, NFX Ventures, AlWazzan Educational Group, Rasameel Investment Company, Seedstars International Ventures, and AK Holding, establishing the new consolidated company as the number one EdTech player to watch in the MENA region.

Regional Edtech Dominance

As education in the MENA region undergoes a transformation towards hybrid learning models, Baims and Orcas are dedicated to providing comprehensive education solutions that encompass both synchronous and asynchronous formats (live and recorded). This positions Baims as a dominant player with a distinctive offering, addressing the profound challenges that students encounter in the region.

"By acquiring Orcas Tutoring, we are not just expanding our reach; we are redefining the EdTech landscape in MENA," says Yousef AlHusaini, CEO of Baims. "This consolidation enables us to offer a comprehensive learning experience, combining our online tailored recorded courses with Orcas Tutoring's personalized one-to-one tutoring platform."

Product and market expansion

Baims specializes in providing online tailored recorded courses for university students in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan. The acquisition of Orcas signifies a strategic move to further enhance their offerings by incorporating Orcas’ personalized tutoring services into their platform, creating a well-rounded and adaptable educational experience for students across the MENA region.

"Our aim is to establish product and market synergies by introducing personalized K12 tutoring services in the GCC and subsequently expanding our portfolio to cater to the diverse needs of university students." - Hossam Taher, CEO of Orcas Tutoring.

Expansion in MENA with a focus on Saudi Arabia

While expanding in the GCC is Baims’ plan, focusing on the growing Saudi Arabian market is a priority. Recognizing Riyadh as the future startup hub of the region where the government is investing a significant amount in emerging talents, Baims aims to solidify its presence in this dynamic market. Saudi Arabia holds a strategic position, acting as a key connector between North Africa and the GCC, boasting the region's most substantial and influential market. Capitalizing on its dominant market share in Saudi Arabia, Baims is poised to launch a specialized AI-driven test preparation product. In addition to this, the company plans to augment its offerings by incorporating one-to-one tutoring services and expanding to more universities in KSA demonstrating a commitment to addressing the specific needs of students.

A Stronger Team with solid Edtech experience

The newly consolidated company aims to realize its product, market expansion, and regional dominance objectives through the efficient integration of both teams. This strategic acquisition presents Baims with the valuable opportunity to augment its workforce with seasoned professionals boasting over 35 years of combined experience in the EdTech space. Joining the Baims team alongside Hossam Taher as Chief Strategy Officer and Amira El Gharib as Chief Operations Officer are Shams Adly, Orcas’s Chief Marketing Officer, and Mohammed Khalaf, Orcas’s Chief Technology Officer. Their inclusion in Baims' leadership is set to drive further advancements in the venture.

Shareholders upside & Edtech Sector potential

The strategic acquisition has garnered support from investors who recognize the potential of the consolidated entity in transforming education in the MENA region. "We are thrilled by the immense potential within the Education sector in our region, evident in our initial investment in Orcas. As the regional landscape evolves, the strategic consolidation among visionary startups, guided by strong leaders, is poised to fortify the foundation for regional excellence and a more robust EdTech ecosystem. We look forward with great enthusiasm to the promising path that lies ahead." commented Issa Aghabi, Managing Partner at Access Bridge Ventures. “Today marks a monumental day for Edtech in the Middle East and the globe. The acquisition of Orcas by Baims proves once again that Edtech is fast growing in the region and further positions Baims as one of the premier companies in the entire ME region. With this strategic expansion, adding Orcas' outstanding one to one tutoring, Baims will offer more comprehensive educational tools for hundreds of thousands of students across Kuwait, Saudi, Jordan and now expanding to the large Egyptian market.” added Abdullateef AlThuwaini from AK Holding, a prominent investor in the EdTech sector. The creation of this new consolidated player is proof that the Edtech sector has yet a lot to offer.

Unconquered Territory: MENA's $100 Billion Education Market

Despite the immense potential, MENA's $100 billion education market remains largely untapped. The magnitude of the education problem in the MENA region is profound, affecting students in various ways. "Education is not just about acquiring knowledge; it's about empowering individuals to thrive in the workforce," emphasizes Bader AlRasheed, Baims co-founder." Insufficient access to quality education limits opportunities in the job market, and our consolidated platform aims to bridge this gap by fostering skill development and preparing students for success."

The Impact on the Employment Market

Baims also envisions contributing to job creation in the MENA region. "Our goal is not only to solve the education problem but also to create more job opportunities in KSA, Kuwait, EG, UAE, and Jordan," notes AlHusaini. "We aim to provide educators with a chance to make a meaningful impact and improve their incomes."

Egyptian Founders Exit Revives Hope

In a challenging environment with several devaluations over the last year, the Egyptian startup ecosystem has been grappling with multiple issues. However, with a persistent focus on identifying expansion opportunities, the Orcas exit led by CEO Hossam Taher emerged as a beacon of hope for the region.

Hossam Taher & Amira El Gharib founded Orcas in 2019, addressing the private tutoring problem in Egypt by offering a personalized learning experience to K12 students in International Schools. Taher remarks, "Our journey with Orcas has been about empowering students and teachers, and with Baims, we see this impact expanding even further."

Baims and Orcas invite the media, stakeholders, and the public to follow this exciting journey as it unfolds. The group company is eager to contribute to the transformation of education in the MENA region and believes that this consolidation is a significant step towards realizing that vision.

About Baims:

Baims is a leading education technology company dedicated to transforming the learning experience through innovative EdTech solutions. With a focus on university and high school education, Baims is committed to providing a holistic and adaptive platform that prepares students for success in the dynamic world of tomorrow.

About Orcas Tutoring:

Orcas Tutoring is a one-to-one personalized tutoring platform designed to enhance the learning experience for students. With a commitment to personalized education, Orcas Tutoring aims to provide students with the support they need to excel academically.