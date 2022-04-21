Riyadh: Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, has announced that its Bahri Logistics business unit has entered into a new agreement with TKHS, the global leader in specialized logistics services tailor-made for the luxury hospitality industry, to deliver a unique and powerful service offering for Saudi Arabia’s booming hospitality sector.

Under the terms of the exclusive agreement, Bahri Logistics will partner with TKHS to provide end-to-end pre-opening logistics support for hotel developers in the Kingdom. The scope will encompass a full range of services from quality inspections of materials and equipment through to international freight, import customs clearance, project warehousing, and delivery services for furnishings and other equipment. In addition, Bahri Logistics will provide ongoing logistics support for amenity distribution programs within the Saudi hospitality market.

Together, the two companies will contribute to the Kingdom’s drive to develop the Saudi tourism industry in line with the Vision 2030 goals of boosting visitor numbers and increasing the sector’s contribution to national GDP to 15% by the end of the decade.

Eng. Ahmed Ali Alsubaey, CEO of Bahri, commented: “We are pleased to enter into this agreement with TKHS, which creates a unique and powerful service offering for the Saudi hospitality industry. The new partnership reflects Bahri’s ongoing commitment to developing innovative services and solutions that contribute to both shaping the future of the Saudi logistics sector and strengthening the Kingdom’s economy. We look forward to working closely with TKHS to help empower the hospitality sector, in line with the goals of Vision 2030.”

Samuel Wilson, CEO of TKHS Holdings Limited, said: “With Bahri Logistics robust shipping and freight-forwarding resources and strong local presence in Saudi Arabia coupled with TKHS’s market-leading expertise in managing complex, mixed-use, fast track projects, we are extremely excited to join forces. I have every confidence that this venture will be a major success for both parties, and that by working together we will be able to provide a unique service offering to hotel developers in the Saudi Arabian hospitality market.”

Established in 1978, Bahri Logistics is one of the top 10 Breakbulk carriers in the world and boasts a state-of-the-art multipurpose fleet with an average age of less than five years capable of handling rolling stock, heavy and oversized loads, and project cargo. The company offers regular Liner Services carrying RoCon cargo between the United States, Europe, and Saudi Arabia.

TKHS is a leading turnkey logistics services provider that has contributed to the success of prestigious hospitality and mixed-use projects such as Crown Sydney in Australia, City of Dreams Mediterranean in Cyprus, Ritz-Carlton Maldives, and Okada Manila in the Philippines. The company was established by its current CEO Samuel Wilson, who has more than 20 years of experience in pre-opening logistics for some of the world’s largest and most complex hospitality projects including Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and The Venetian Macau.

-Ends-