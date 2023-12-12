Riyadh, KSA: Bahri, the national shipping company of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a global leader in transportation and logistics, has signed a membership agreement with Bayan Credit Bureau (Bayan), a leading Credit Bureau that provides local and global credit reports for more than 180 countries.

The partnership will now enable Bahri to avail of the wide range of credit advisory services offered by Bayan and empower the regional logistics leader to make informed and responsible business decisions by assessing the creditworthiness of its potential clients.

In the presence of Eng. Ahmed Ali Alsubaey, Bahri CEO, and Eng. Mohammad Bamogaddam, Bayan CEO, the agreement was signed by Mr. Abdulaziz Aloud, Acting Chief Financial Officer of Bahri, and Mr. Talal Fahad Alshehri, Chief Business Officer at Bayan at Bahri headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Under the terms of the membership agreement, Bahri is also committed to exchanging its credit information in line with Bayan Credit Bureau’s plan and objectives of providing services and products that help create an attractive investment environment amid a clear data-sharing Process and in adherence to the regulations and restrictions stipulated by the credit information law.

Bayan is a leading company specialized in credit reporting, due diligence reports, data analysis, and providing risk assessment solutions and credit consultations. It operates under a license from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). Bayan aims to facilitate informed decision-making for entities and companies by offering comprehensive credit information services. It maintains a database for all the commercial entities that have credit relations in the Banking system. Moreover, it covers over a million commercial records in the Kingdom, more than 300,000 audited financial statements, and information on over 200 million companies worldwide.