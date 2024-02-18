Jeddah, KSA – In the presence of H.E. Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Chairman of the Saudi Ports Authority, the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) today laid the cornerstone for the establishment of a logistics center at Jeddah Islamic Port. The ceremony was also graced by Omar Hariri, President of the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and Eng. Ahmed Ali Al-Subaey, CEO of Bahri.

This state-of-the-art facility, which will cover a total area of 95,436 square meters, will be managed by Bahri Logistics. It will offer multiple storage options in temperature-controlled areas, handling services, and other value-added services, with the aim of enhancing logistics capabilities and supply chain in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, enabling multinational companies to establish their logistics hubs in the Center.

Omar Hariri emphasized the pivotal role of the Bahri Logistics Center as a key component in Mawani’s efforts to strengthen the maritime transport and logistics sector, in line with the National Transportation and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).

This project highlights Mawani’s commitment to enhancing the infrastructure and capabilities of Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector, contributing actively to economic growth and efforts to boost non-oil exports, as outlined in the nation’s ambitious vision.

Eng. Ahmed Ali Al-Subaey expressed his enthusiasm for cooperating with Mawani and Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) to establish this cutting-edge logistics facility. He emphasized its potential to significantly impact the national, regional, and global logistics sectors. “Beyond enhancing our capabilities and positioning us favorably in the global logistics sector, the Bahri Logistics Center will allow us to capitalize on new opportunities, substantially enriching our role in elevating Saudi Arabia’s status as a global logistics hub,” he explained.

Expected to be operational in the first half of 2025, the Bahri Logistics Center will offer exceptional storage and handling capabilities with over 80,000 pallet positions, 40,000 shelving units, and an annual throughput exceeding 900,000 pallets. The facility will be equipped to store reefer, insulated, and dry containers. It will also provide a wide range of services to its customers, such as container maintenance, repair, and cleaning, bonded storage, and haulage.