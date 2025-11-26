Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Bahraini engineering firm GeoStruXer has earned international acclaim, winning the Bentley Envision Award for Sustainable Infrastructure and being named a finalist at the Big 5 Global Impact Awards 2025 in the category Sustainable Construction Project of the Year. These recognitions position GeoStruXer among the GCC’s most forward-thinking and sustainability-driven engineering startups.

Founded in 2023, GeoStruXer represents a new generation of engineering offices that combine geotechnical and structural solutions, value engineering, remote sensing, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), and sustainability within a unified, data-driven practice.

The honors spotlight GeoStruXer’s flagship project in Jazan City, Saudi Arabia – an advanced foundation rehabilitation that transformed one of the region’s most complex soil and seismic environments into a model of efficiency and resilience. Through innovative design and digital technology, the combined micropiled post-tensioned raft (CMPRF) solution significantly reduced construction time, costs (70%), and carbon emissions (80%) while improving long-term stability more than tenfold.

The Bentley Envision Award for Sustainable Infrastructure was presented at Bentley Systems’ Year in Infrastructure (YII) 2025 Going Digital Awards in Amsterdam, where winners were selected by the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI). The achievement underscores Bahrain’s growing influence in sustainable and digital engineering innovation.

The same Jazan project was shortlisted for the Big 5 Global Impact Awards 2025, held on November 25 in Dubai, underscoring its impact on the region’s sustainable construction landscape.

Earlier this year, the project was named regional winner at the 5th World Cup of Micropiles during the 16th International Workshop on Micropiles in Valencia, Spain, representing the Africa and Central Asia region, including the Middle East, Russia and India.

Beyond its engineering success, the project strengthens regional food security, protecting a 12,000 m² grain-storage facility serving more than 1.5 million people, demonstrating how sustainable infrastructure can deliver measurable community value.

Hamzah M. B. Al-Hashemi, CEO and Technical Director of GeoStruXer, commented: “These international recognitions are a proud milestone for our team and for Bahrain’s engineering community. They demonstrate how collaboration, innovation, and sustainable design can deliver tangible impact from Bahrain to Saudi Arabia and across the GCC.”

GeoStruXer’s achievements highlight Bahrain’s expanding role in global engineering innovation and the shared commitment across the GCC to advance sustainable infrastructure and digital transformation.

About GeoStruXer:

Founded in 2023 and based in Bahrain, GeoStruXer is a next-generation engineering firm specializing in geotechnical and structural solutions, value engineering, and remote sensing technologies. The company delivers innovative, cost-effective, and sustainable solutions across the full project lifecycle, from concept to completion.

With experience on landmark developments such as NEOM’s The Line, GeoStruXer applies advanced tools including 3D Finite Element Analysis, AI-driven automation, Digital Twin, and BIM. Its multidisciplinary team of licensed engineers and researchers collaborates globally to deliver solutions guided by three core principles: value, safety, and environmental responsibility.

About Hamzah M. B. Al-Hashemi:

Hamzah M. B. Al-Hashemi is the CEO and Technical Director of GeoStruXer. A LEED® Green Associate, Bentley Qualified Trainer for PLAXIS 2D & 3D, and Adjunct Faculty at the American University of Bahrain, he is currently pursuing a PhD in Geotechnical Engineering at IIT Bombay. His earlier work introduced the Gulf’s first micropiled post-tensioned raft foundation in Bahrain’s AMAS Project, inspiring GeoStruXer’s focus on innovation, sustainability, and value-driven design.

Media Contact:

Hamzah M. B. Al-Hashemi

GeoStruXer

Email: ceo@geostruxer.com

Website: www.geostruxer.com