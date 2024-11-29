Manama: Bahrain Marina Development Company has announced a strategic partnership with Al Dhaen Boats Company to offer exclusive deals on luxury boats and yachts to owners of Bahrain Marina Residence and members of the Marine Club. This collaboration aims to enhance the overall experience for marine enthusiasts by providing comprehensive solutions.

Mr. Yusuf Althawadi, Managing Director of Bahrain Marina Development Company, commented, "Our partnership with Al Dhaen Boats underscores our commitment to providing exceptional services and solutions to our customers. Through this collaboration, we will offer exclusive deals on the latest yachts and boats to owners of Bahrain Marina Residence and Marine Club members, further enhancing their luxurious and integrated lifestyle."

Althawadi further added, "Bahrain Marina's prime location on Manama's eastern coast, coupled with its status as Bahrain's first marina, significantly enhances the value of this partnership and positions the project as a comprehensive marine destination. Leveraging the project's unique location and ongoing development, we aim to deliver an integrated experience that seamlessly blends historical heritage with contemporary amenities, making boat ownership a reality through our exceptional features and exclusive offers."

Captain Abdullah Abdulrazzaq AlMurbati, CEO of Al Dhaen Boats, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Collaborating with Bahrain Marina presents an excellent opportunity to strengthen our ties with Bahrain's boating and yachting community. We are dedicated to providing exceptional offers that combine high-quality products with competitive pricing, catering to the needs of customers seeking innovation and luxury. With Bahrain Marina's ongoing development, particularly the historic first marina in Bahrain, we anticipate this partnership marking the beginning of a new era of luxurious marine experiences that will fulfil the passions of sea enthusiasts."

Bahrain Marina boasts the Kingdom's first marina, which is currently undergoing a redevelopment project to accommodate over 160 berths for boats and yachts. This revitalization aims to restore the marina's status as a unique marine destination by introducing a modern and stylish design. By enhancing customer experiences through world-class facilities and comprehensive services, the project seeks to cater to the desires of luxury marine enthusiasts.

Contact Information:

Bahrain Marina Development

Contact: Ahmad Fakhro

Tel: +973 17130135

Mobile: +973 33222113

Email: a.fakhro@bahrainmarina.bh