Manama: Bahrain Marina Development has announced a strategic partnership with Bahrain Network – BNET. The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development of advanced communications infrastructure within the Bahrain Marina project. This partnership aligns with both companies’ commitment to providing innovative technical and communications solutions that elevate the quality of services offered within the project.

Under the terms of the MoU, BNET will provide fibre-based connectivity to the project including residential, and commercial areas as well as buildings. This collaboration will enable delivering an integrated digital experience for both residents and visitors to the marina. By enhancing the project’s infrastructure, this partnership aligns with Bahrain Marina’s commitment to modern, innovative standards.

Yusuf Althawadi, Managing Director of Bahrain Marina Development, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. He emphasised that the MoU is a significant step toward realising the vision of Bahrain Marina as a project that combines luxury and high-quality. Althawadi added, "At Bahrain Marina, we are dedicated to providing an exceptional experience for our customers. Our partnership with BNET will contribute to delivering advanced fibre-based connectivity that will result in enhancing the daily lives of residents and visitors. This collaboration will further solidify the project's position as a premier destination that seamlessly blends residential, entertainment, and investment opportunities."

Ahmed Aldoseri, CEO of BNET, expressed pride in the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to be the main partner for the Bahrain Marina project, one of Bahrain's most significant development initiatives. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide advance fiber-based connectivity that support the project's vision of delivering an integrated and modern experience. This agreement aligns with BNET's vision of supporting major national projects and contributing to the advancement of the Kingdom's digital infrastructure."

The Bahrain Marina project is a leading development initiative in Bahrain, combining luxurious residential options with world-class commercial and entertainment facilities. The signing of the MoU marks a significant step toward achieving an advanced digital experience that promotes sustainable development and enhances the daily lives of the project’s residents and visitors.

About Bahrain Marina

Bahrain Marina is an extraordinary waterfront development strategically positioned on the eastern coast of Manama, the capital of Bahrain. With a development budget of BD 200 million, this landmark project features an array of luxury retail outlets, fine dining restaurants, and internationally renowned cafes. The development also includes a shopping mall, a marina with yacht parking, and an expansive 3,200-square-meter marine club offering a wide range of recreational activities and marine programs, contributing significantly to the Kingdom's tourism sector.

In addition, Bahrain Marina provides a unique residential experience with luxurious freehold units, premium hotel accommodations, extensive green spaces, and high-end sports facilities. The project is designed to promote a balanced lifestyle that enhances residents' and visitors' quality of life.

For more information and to experience the future of luxury living, please visit www.bahrainmarina.bh.