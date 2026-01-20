Manama: Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Co. and Takaful International, in collaboration with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), recently conducted a Project Management team-building exercise as part of their ongoing employee development initiatives.

The one-day exercise brought together 32 employees from various organisational levels, including senior management, and was designed to strengthen teamwork, collaboration, and the practical application of project management principles in an interactive learning environment.

In line with Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Co. and Takaful International’s corporate social responsibility objectives, the exercise also supported children in need and orphans, reinforcing the organisations’ dedication to creating positive social impact alongside professional development.

Commenting on the initiative, Mrs. Aysha Al Mahmeed, Senior Manager – Human Resources at Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Co., said: “This exercise provided our employees with a valuable opportunity to apply project management concepts in a practical, simulation-based setting, while benefiting from BIBF’s expertise in delivering applied training programmes. At the same time, it allowed us to contribute meaningfully to the community.”

Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), added: “This initiative reflects Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Co. and Takaful International’s commitment to developing human capital through applied learning programmes that combine professional capability building with social responsibility, while strengthening teamwork and collaboration within organisations.”

The programme successfully fostered cross-functional engagement, offering an inclusive team-building experience that aligned organisational development with community support.