Muharraq, Bahrain : Bahrain International Airport (BIA) has been honoured with two prestigious awards; ‘Airport Operator of the Year for Medium Size Airport’ and ‘Aviation Sustainability Award’, at the 2024 Aviation Achievement Awards that took place in Dubai, UAE, Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) announced. The awards were received by BAC’s Health, Safety and Environment Manager, Eng. Hasan Farhan, and BAC Environment and Sustainability Engineer, Dana Ismaeel.

‘The Airport Operator of the Year’ award recognizes BAC’s commitment to excellence in managing and operating BIA, delivering top-notch services, and providing exceptional travel experience for passengers, while the ‘Aviation Sustainability Award’ acknowledges BAC’s groundbreaking initiatives to reduce carbon emissions as part of its strategy to minimize the impact of airport operations on climate change, highlighting the LEED Gold certificate received by the company for the new passenger terminal building, which incorporates sustainable architecture and energy efficient systems.

These accolades serve as a testament to BAC’s commitment to providing a world-class airport experience while reducing environmental footprint and contributing to a more sustainable future.

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) is the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), the gateway that connects the Kingdom with the world. Tasked with developing the airport’s infrastructure, facilities, and commercial offerings, BAC has transformed BIA into the most modern boutique airport in the Gulf. With a strong focus on innovation, efficiency, and culture, BAC’s goal is to ensure that BIA stands out as a best-in-class airport that reflects the Kingdom’s distinct character and strengthens its position as a financial, cultural, and aviation center in the region. Since assuming the responsibility of managing and operating the airport in 2010, BAC has cemented BIA’s reputation as an attractive hub for airlines and passengers.

