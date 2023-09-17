Manama, Bahrain — Bahrain FinTech Bay (BFB), a fintech ecosystem builder, and The Family Office, a leading wealth management company in the GCC, are delighted to announce a strategic partnership that aims to at revolutionize the landscape of wealth management in the region.

Under this newly formed alliance, BFB will leverage its extensive expertise in digital innovation to collaborate closely with The Family Office to enhance its existing digital products. Additionally, BFB will explore the development of innovative digital investment solutions aligned with market trends, utilizing The Family Office’s state-of-the-art fintech lab as a collaborative hub.

The digital investment platform of The Family Office offers an unparalleled experience for investors, allowing them to access exclusive global private market opportunities, receive personalized asset allocation proposals, and simulate their portfolio performance over a 10-year horizon, to promote informed decisions and long-term growth.

"Bahrain FinTech Bay's partnership with The Family Office marks a significant milestone towards elevating Bahrain's position as a hub for fintech innovation in the region," said Bader Sater, CEO of Bahrain FinTech Bay. "Our combined strengths will lead to the creation of cutting-edge digital investment offerings that cater to the market's evolving needs."

"We are delighted to partner with Bahrain FinTech Bay," remarked Abdulmohsin AlOmran, Founder and CEO of The Family Office. "Through this collaboration, we will leverage BFB's extensive resources and network to innovate and refine our digital products, ensuring secure and robust solutions for our clients."

​​​​​​About Bahrain FinTech Bay: Bahrain FinTech Bay is an ecosystem builder. It incubates impactful and scalable Fintech initiatives through innovation labs, acceleration programs, curated activities, and educational opportunities. This collaborative platform is dedicated to furthering the development, interaction, and acceleration of the Fintech ecosystem. To bring the full spectrum of market participants together, BFB partners with governmental bodies, financial institutions, corporates, consultancy firms, universities, associations, venture capital, and Fintech start-ups.

About The Family Office: The Family Office in Bahrain, Dubai and its Riyadh-based wealth manager, The Family Office International Investment Company, are regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, The Dubai Financial Services Authority and the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia, serving hundreds of families, individuals and investors. The firm helps clients achieve their wealth goals through custom-made investment strategies that cater to their unique needs.