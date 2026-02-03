Manama, Bahrain – Bahrain Clear, a fully owned subsidiary of Bahrain Bourse, announced that it has waived account opening fees for both retail and institutional investors, effective from 1st of February 2026, a strategic move that aims at strengthening market accessibility. This enhancement is part of a broader market development initiative to enhance liquidity, attract new categories of investors, and strengthen the competitiveness of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s capital market regionally and globally, in alignment with Bahrain’s Vision 2030.

By eliminating these fees, Bahrain Clear continues to strengthen its role in facilitating a more accessible and efficient investment environment. This decision also aligns with Bahrain Clear’s broader strategy to enhance the overall investor experience, streamline market accessibility, and reinforce Bahrain’s capital market infrastructure in line with international standards and global best practices.

Commenting on the announcement, Abdulla Abdin, Chief Operating Officer of Bahrain Clear, said: “Our aim is to remove frictional barriers to create a more accessible experience for all investors. These efforts are designed to attract new pools of investors, both locally and internationally, while supporting the development of a more vibrant, liquid, and competitive capital market ecosystem in the Kingdom of Bahrain that is attractive to both local and international investment.”

Bahrain Clear is a fully owned subsidiary of Bahrain Bourse with a disclosed capital of 5 million Bahraini Dinars, and a paid-up capital of 1 million Bahraini Dinars. Bahrain Clear is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain as a ‘Clearing, Settlement, and Depository House’ offering pre and post-trade services to investors. Bahrain Clear’s service offering includes related services of securities transactions depository, clearing, settlement, central registry and registration.

About Bahrain Bourse

Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.

