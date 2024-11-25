Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, successfully concluded the TradingTech Summit - MENA 2024 held in collaboration with the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM) and A-Team Group. The summit was attended by Mr. Abdulkarim Bucheery, Chairman of Bahrain Bourse and Sh. Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse along with over 300 industry professionals, including representatives from exchanges, regulatory bodies, brokerage firms, financial experts, and trading technology providers.

The summit offered a comprehensive exploration of the evolving trading technology landscape. Over 30 esteemed speakers shared their insights on the latest trends and innovations, while 6 innovative exhibitors showcased cutting-edge solutions. This dynamic exchange fostered knowledge sharing and collaboration among attendees. The event's success was made possible by the generous support of its sponsors. Platinum sponsors included Ahli United Bank, AMD Solarflare, Centroid Solutions, and SICO. Gold sponsors were Tabadul and InfoTech, with Zawya serving as the media partner.

The summit commenced with opening remarks from Sh. Khalifa Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse, Dr. Fadi Kanso, Deputy Secretary General & Head of Research of the Arab Federation of Capital Markets, and Andrew Delaney, President & Chief Content Officer of A-Team Group. The event explored a range of critical topics, including market data integration and big data analytics, smart order routing strategies, the modernization of post-trade workflows, and the deployment of advanced trading surveillance systems and data analytics, led by industry leaders and key organizations.

Sh. Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, commented on the success of the event, “The TradingTech Summit MENA has solidified Bahrain's position as a regional hub for financial innovation, and has showcased the immense potential of technology to transform the trading landscape. We are committed to fostering a vibrant ecosystem that encourages innovation and digital transformation. As Bahrain embraces a forward-looking approach, we aim to capitalise on technological advancements to enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of our financial markets. We are proud to have hosted this event and look forward to future collaborations that will drive the growth of the capital market in the region."

Dr. Fadi Kanso, Deputy Secretary General of the Arab Federation of Capital Markets stated, “The TradingTech Summit MENA has served as a crucial platform for the Arab region to address challenges and seize opportunities in the evolving trading technology landscape. By uniting industry leaders, regulators, and technology providers, this summit has fostered collaboration and knowledge sharing, which will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and prosperity of our capital markets.”

Andrew Delaney, Chief Content Officer of A-Team Group expressed enthusiasm for the summit's success. "The TradingTech Summit MENA provided a comprehensive overview of the latest trends and innovations in trading technology. As the financial landscape continues to evolve, advanced trading technologies are becoming increasingly crucial. By addressing the evolving needs of the industry, we can drive innovation and efficiency in the region's capital markets. We look forward to building on this success and organising future events that address the evolving needs of the industry."

About Bahrain Bourse

Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.

