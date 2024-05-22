Muharraq, Bahrain – Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), is seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) from dynamic companies that are interested in developing key commercial spaces at Bahrain International Airport (BIA) Passenger Terminal Building.

The available 5 spaces are situated in the landside departures area offer exceptional opportunities for a variety of commercial activities, ranging in size from 34 sqm to almost 174 sqm. BAC is encouraging innovative and unique proposals from local and international brands across diverse sectors, including, but not limited to, entertainment services, business centers, electronic gaming zones, hair salons and nail bars, massage and spa services, retail, and non-cooking food and beverage services.

Interested businesses should provide a copy of the following documents:

Commercial registration. Company profile and proof of experience (preferably possessing two or more years of commercial operations). The proposed concept and vision for the space, and how it would add value to customer experiences at BIA. Businesses are also required to submit an expected preparation plan, an operational plan for 24/7 business activity at the airport, as well as key contact information (full name, address, telephone number, email address, and website).

Business proposal documents should be submitted in PDF format, not exceeding 2 MB. Any requests for clarifications should be submitted to BAC Commercial via email at Commercial@bac.bh and copy Dana.Ahmed@bac.bh with the subject line: REOI: Commercial Opportunity. If multiple emails are required, they should be clearly identified in the subject line as ‘Email No. X of Y’.

The deadline to submit business proposals is June 20, 2024, at 1500 hours.

About Bahrain Airport Company (BAC)

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) is the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), the gateway that connects the Kingdom with the world. Tasked with developing the airport’s infrastructure, facilities, and commercial offerings, BAC has transformed BIA into the most modern boutique airport in the Gulf. With a strong focus on innovation, efficiency, and culture, BAC’s goal is to ensure that BIA stands out as a best-in-class airport that reflects the Kingdom’s distinct character and strengthens its position as a financial, cultural, and aviation center in the region. Since assuming the responsibility of managing and operating the airport in 2010, BAC has cemented BIA’s reputation as an attractive hub for airlines and passengers. For more information, visit bahrainairport.bh

