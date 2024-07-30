Muharraq, Bahrain: Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), has completed a comprehensive review of its Wildlife Hazard Management Programme in partnership with Avisure Ltd., a renowned aviation wildlife management consultancy.

The comprehensive assessment leverages the expertise and industry best practices provided by Avisure, supporting BAC to proactively address evolving wildlife-related risks and implement industry best practices and mitigation measures, while reaffirming its commitment to upholding the highest levels of safety and operational excellence. This ongoing assessment program consists of three thorough evaluations, the first of which was conducted in July 2023, the second in January 2024, and the most recent in July 2024. The programme evaluation included a thorough Wildlife Hazard Assessment (WHA), which involved wildlife surveys, a review of existing wildlife management practices and documentation, and an audit against Kingdom of Bahrain Civil Aviation Authority (BCAA) regulations, International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Annex 14 requirements, besides other relevant international standards.

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah commented, “At Bahrain International Airport, the safety of the aerodrome is of paramount importance, and our Wildlife Hazard Management Programme is a vital component of our commitment to maintaining the highest operational and safety standards. This comprehensive review ensures that our programme aligns with best practices and equips our team with the knowledge and tools to effectively mitigate wildlife hazards, further enhancing the safety standards at the airport and strengthening the collective ability of the airlines operating at BIA to safeguard the well-being of passengers, staff, and the surrounding environment.”

He added, “By assessing the airport’s Wildlife Hazard Management Programme and aligning it with the industry's most robust best practices on regular basis, we continue to reinforce our commitment to safe operations at BIA and cement its position as a global leader in aviation safety and operational excellence.”

The WHA involved three site visits to BIA, during which Avisure conducted a gap analysis of the existing program established in 2018, updated the species risk assessment, and delivered specialized training to key BAC personnel.

-Ends-

About Bahrain Airport Company (BAC)

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) is the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), the gateway that connects the Kingdom with the world. Tasked with developing the airport’s infrastructure, facilities, and commercial offerings, BAC has transformed BIA into the most modern boutique airport in the Gulf. With a strong focus on innovation, efficiency, and culture, BAC’s goal is to ensure that BIA stands out as a best-in-class airport that reflects the Kingdom’s distinct character and strengthens its position as a financial, cultural, and aviation center in the region. Since assuming the responsibility of managing and operating the airport in 2010, BAC has cemented BIA’s reputation as an attractive hub for airlines and passengers.

