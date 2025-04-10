Muharraq, Bahrain: Reflecting the Kingdom of Bahrain's robust partnership with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), announced that Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has been awarded the distinguished Abdul Latif Yousef Al-Hamad Development Prize, acknowledging its joint achievement through the Airport Modernization Program of BIA as the best development project in the Arab world for 2024.

The prize was received by His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, and Bahrain Airport Company Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah at the Joint Annual Meeting of Arab Financial Institutions held by the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (the Arab Fund) earlier today in Kuwait.

The prize stands as a testament to the Kingdom of Bahrain’s visionary commitment to developing vital infrastructure and the pursuit of sustainable development goals. The Airport Modernization Program of BIA was successfully completed on schedule and within the allocated budget of US$1.1 billion, reflecting the strategic partnership and strong collaboration with ADFD.

BAC Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah stated, "This achievement is an extension of the series of successes achieved by Bahrain International Airport since its launch in 2021. This success would not have been possible without the patronage and great support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the continuous follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. This distinguished accolade underscores Bahrain's strategic vision in advancing vital infrastructure. The project's success is a testament to the meticulous planning and exceptional execution by our skilled Bahraini professionals, coupled with the synergistic collaboration fostered with national and regional stakeholders, notably ADFD. Their support was crucial in expediting the completion of this national endeavour, transforming a long-held vision into a resounding reality that fills us with immense national pride."

AlBinfalah further added, “This exemplary model of collaborative Gulf Cooperation Council efforts demonstrates that the synergistic integration of national capabilities with robust regional support represents a highly effective strategy for accelerating sustainable development."

His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD, stated, "We are deeply proud of the exemplary relationship we share with Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain, a bond cultivated over fifty years of mutual growth and prosperity. This historic partnership has fostered exceptional achievements across various economic sectors, making a substantial contribution to comprehensive development, fully aligned with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030."

Executed to the highest international standards, BIA’s expansion realizes the Kingdom of Bahrain's vision to be a premier global hub for travel, tourism, and trade. This transformative project has increased capacity of the airport from 9 to 14 million passengers annually, encompassing a comprehensive modernization of facilities and services, enhanced operational efficiency, and a superior passenger experience. Demonstrating environmental commitment, the airport has achieved Gold LEED certification and implemented measures to mitigate the impact of aviation operations.

The Abdul Latif Yousef Al-Hamad Development Prize is given to the best economic and social development project in the Arab world, either partially or fully funded by a member of the Arab Coordination Group, while giving priority to joint Arab projects.

About Bahrain Airport Company (BAC)

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) is the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), the gateway that connects the Kingdom with the world. Tasked with developing the airport’s infrastructure, facilities, and commercial offerings, BAC has transformed BIA into the most modern boutique airport in the Gulf. With a strong focus on innovation, efficiency, and culture, BAC’s goal is to ensure that BIA stands out as a best-in-class airport that reflects the Kingdom’s distinct character and strengthens its position as a financial, cultural, and aviation center in the region. Since assuming the responsibility of managing and operating the airport in 2010, BAC has cemented BIA’s reputation as an attractive hub for airlines and passengers.