UAE - Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, a leading name in luxury hospitality, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the tremendous “Best Destination Wedding Hotel” at the Arabian Travel Awards for 2023. This prestigious recognition is a testament to the hotel’s commitment to offering exceptional wedding experiences, luxurious accommodations, and world-class service.

The prestigious travel awards is renowned for recognizing luminaries in the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors, marking a significant milestone for these industries. The Arabian Travel Awards 2023 show was held at Sofitel Downtown Dubai, and was graced by H.E. Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil bin Shamsuddin, Ambassador of Malaysia to the UAE who also presented the awards to the stars of the evening.

Area General Manager, Mr. Iftikhar Hamdani, expressed his delight about this achievement:

"Receiving the title of 'Best Destination Wedding Hotel' is a great honour. It reflects the unwavering commitment and effort we put into every wedding celebration. We aim to create magical moments for our clients, and this award is a validation of our excellence." He also conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to its team. “In fact, this wouldn’t have been possible without our expert team of event planners and hospitality professionals.”

Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel managed by Hospitality Management Holding, takes pride in its versatility and commitment to hosting a wide range of events. They are not only the perfect setting for dream weddings but also an ideal venue for various other occasions, including sports events, beauty pageants, conferences, and more.

This achievement comes as a continuation of the hotel’s success, as they were previously recognized as the "Best 5-Star Luxury Hotel in Ajman 2021" by the Arabian Travel Awards. Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel looks forward to providing its clients with remarkable experiences that create cherished memories.

About Bahi Hotels and Resorts

Bahi Hotels and Resorts, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding – was launched in 2012 in Ajman as the first alcohol-free hotel. Bahi Hotels & Resorts is an upscale 5-Star brand that has been designed to offer discerning travellers a whole new experience in a luxurious, distinctive and relaxing environment. Superlative level of service, meticulous attention to detail and refinement places it at par with leading, internationally acclaimed luxury brands. Bahi Ajman Palace hotels provide its guests with 1st class services and luxurious facilities. Set on a private beach, the hotel includes a wide range of rooms equipped with the finest facilities. It also provides guests with an exceptional culinary dining experience in addition to its leisure facilities that include a lifestyle club, luxurious spa and a pool. It is also equipped with venues that can hold corporate meetings or grand weddings. The hotel provides its guests a heritage retreat with a contemporary spirit.

https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/en/uae/ajman/bahi-ajman-palace-hotel

About HMH

Founded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holding is a fully integrated hotel management company that prides itself for being the largest operator in the dry sector within the region. HMH provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of world-class management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from luxury to lifestyle. These include Bahi Hotels & Resorts, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels. HMH’s strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. The existing portfolio is located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, with a pipeline of hotels under development to grow HMH’s regional footprint even further.

