YANBU, Saudi Arabia — Baheej, Saudi Arabia’s emerging destination developer and a joint venture between ASFAR, the Saudi Tourism Investment Company and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company with the Tamimi-AWN Alliance, is proud to announce the fourth component of its transformative Yanbu Waterfront Project: a 34-room boutique Wellness resort that brings together ancestral wellness wisdom and contemporary design inspired by the region’s seafaring heritage.

Nestled on the tranquil shores of Yanbu, this intimate sanctuary will feature private sea-view cabanas, immersive wellness programming, and a signature spa designed as an architectural homage to the pearl, once a precious treasure of Yanbu and a symbol of renewal and serenity.

Norah Al Tamimi, CEO of Baheej, added: “This project is a reflection of Baheej’s vision to enrich Saudi destinations with meaning, not just infrastructure. Our wellness resort is more than a place to stay — it’s an experience crafted around the values of balance, beauty, and belonging. We believe it will become a new symbol of Yanbu’s evolving identity as a serene coastal escape.”

Envisioned as a journey and offering guests opportunities to reconnect with self and place, Baheej is developing the resort with curated experiences that include meditation at sunrise, movement rituals inspired by coastal rhythms, and wellness treatments rooted in Arabic healing traditions and native ingredients.

"The design, developed by Spectrum Architecture, draws deeply from the soul of Yanbu," said Stefano Lopez, Senior Director at Baheej. “It reinterprets the poetry of seafaring traditions and the calm resilience of the sea into a space of reflection, comfort, and transformation.”

Lopez also noted that the official brand of the resort will be revealed later this year, hinting at its distinctive Saudi character: “We want to create a brand that resonates with our domestic travelers. One that brings generations of Saudi heritage and wellness practices to the forefront of contemporary hospitality.”

This launch marks a further step in Baheej’s mission to transform Yanbu into the gateway to the Red Sea Riviera; a new destination narrative that fuses nature, culture, and community. The wellness resort joins a growing collection of destination-defining assets developed by Baheej in Yanbu, including Cloud 7 Lifestyle hotel by Kerten Hospitality, Kaynuna Beach Escape and the upcoming Jaba Tour Center and Diving Club.