Bahar, the flagship brand of The National Detergent Company (NDC), has once again been named Oman’s Most Trusted Brand in the FMCG category, reinforcing its long-standing position among consumers across the Sultanate. The recognition highlights the brand’s continued relevance in households throughout Oman, underpinned by decades of familiarity and consistent, best quality standards.

The Oman’s Most Trusted Brand (OMTB) Awards are regarded as one of the country’s most comprehensive consumer-led brand recognition platforms. Now in its ninth edition, the awards are determined through an extensive public voting process, with more than one million consumer votes recorded in this year’s edition. The latest awards ceremony was held at the Kempinski Hotel Muscat under the patronage of Pankaj Khimji, Advisor for Foreign Trade and International Cooperation at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, who also presented the awards to the winning brands.

Commenting on the win, Mr. Murali Sundar, Chief Executive Officer of NDC, stated, “This recognition is both an honour and a reflection of the responsibility we hold towards the consumers who trust Bahar. That trust has been built through offering best quality products, consistency, dependability, and a clear focus on meeting everyday household cleaning needs. The award reinforces our commitment to maintaining the standards that consumers expect from Bahar, while continuing to listen closely to their expectations and preferences.”

Adding to this, Mr. Anish Kumar, Head – Sales and Marketing at NDC, said, “Bahar’s sustained preference reflects disciplined brand management, consistent market execution, and a clear focus on visibility and accessibility across key touchpoints. As the market continues to evolve, our priority remains strengthening brand recall and ensuring Bahar remains competitive and maintain the market leadership within Oman’s FMCG landscape.”

With over four decades of presence in the Sultanate and GCC, Bahar has earned widespread consumer trust across Oman, establishing itself as a market leader in fabric and home care. Formulated specifically for local water conditions, Bahar offers complete cleaning solutions including Detergent Powders, Gels, Laundry Capsules, Abaya Shampoo, Fabric conditioner, Stain Remover suited to varied daily routines. Beyond laundry care, Bahar’s presence across multiple cleaning categories has supported its ability to address a wide spectrum of household requirements, offering consumers a trusted and high-quality local brand with options spanning home cleaning and personal care products.

Bahar’s presence across these categories is further reinforced by a consistent emphasis on product quality, enabling the brand to compete confidently alongside international alternatives within a highly competitive FMCG environment.

This brand strength is underpinned by NDC’s broader legacy as a leading Omani manufacturer, recognized as the first ISO-certified soap and detergent producer in the Gulf. Over the years, NDC has expanded its footprint beyond domestic markets, exporting to multiple GCC countries and earning numerous industry recognitions, reinforcing its standing as an Omani enterprise with regional reach.

As Bahar further strengthens its position within the segment, recognitions such as this affirm the brand’s established presence and market preference across households in the Sultanate.