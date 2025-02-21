Cairo – In celebration of fifty years of pioneering leadership in Egypt’s real estate sector, Badreldin Group hosted an exclusive gala on February 19th at Theatro Arkan, attended by prominent figures from business, government, and culture. The milestone event featured a breathtaking orchestral performance by international soprano Fatma Said, accompanied by conductor Marcus Merkel, showcasing the group’s dedication to blending art, culture, and innovation into its vision for the future.

The gala also marked the unveiling of a bold new chapter for 205 by Arkan Palm Developments, the group’s flagship project in Sheikh Zayed. Envisioned as “The World in One Location”, this visionary mixed-use destination, managed by InterContinental by IHG Hotels, will soon feature West Cairo’s tallest towers; three architectural marvels set to launch in 2025. Rising 150 meters tall with 40 stories, these landmarks will redefine the city’s skyline. The towers will feature hospitality, residential, and office spaces – complemented by world-class amenities such as dedicated concierge services, conference rooms, co-working spaces, health and wellness facilities and a dynamic podium with retail and F&B offerings. Designed as a fully integrated vertical compound, the towers will establish 205 as West Cairo’s premier hub for business, lifestyle, and luxury living – setting a new standard for urban excellence.

Over the past five decades, Badreldin Group has reshaped Egypt’s urban landscape through a transformative portfolio spanning over 1.9 million sqm of pioneering projects, including Arkan Plaza and the Karma Communities. In 2020, the group partnered with Arkan to establish Arkan Palm Developments, bringing to life the groundbreaking 205 project. Designed as a vibrant hub for residents and businesses alike, the project features upscale serviced residences, world-class hotels managed by InterContinental by IHG Hotels and property management by Savills Egypt, a dynamic financial district, a cutting-edge medical park led by Al Safa Hospital, and the charming Canal Walk Residence neighborhood. Standing at the heart of 205’s next chapter, the three high-rise towers will reshape West Cairo’s skyline and establish a new precedent for architectural innovation in Egypt.

Mamdouh Badreldin, Founder and President of Badreldin Group, commented:

“For 50 years, Badreldin Group has been a leading force in Egypt’s real estate sector, setting unmatched standards for innovation and excellence. Our steadfast commitment to creating spaces that uplift communities and drive business success is stronger than ever. The developments at 205 mark a bold step forward, reaffirming our vision to shape the future of West Cairo, enhance our legacy, and usher in a new era of progress and innovation for generations to come.”

Looking ahead, Badreldin Group remains dedicated to shaping Egypt’s urban future through visionary developments that reflect its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community well-being. With 205 positioned as a transformative project, the group is set to further cement its legacy as a leader in the real estate sector and redefine the standard for modern urban living in West Cairo and beyond.

About Badreldin Developments:

Badreldin Developments is a subsidiary of El Badr Group, one of Egypt’s leading Egyptian real estate developers specialized in commercial real estate projects. Badreldin Developments is the group’s development and project management arm. Leveraging on the extensive knowledge and experience of its founders, the Badreldine family, it is the key driver in construction, project management, value engineering and design management. It prides itself on being the technical backbone of development and management of the ElBadr Group. Its portfolio comprises numerous landmark real estate projects both in the commercial as well as residential sectors in West Cairo. With an exceptional track record of developing and delivering marquee projects, Badreldin Developments is now embarking on a new venture to create a project of paramount proportions that is the cornerstone of their legacy.