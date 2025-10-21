Financial Highlights:

Total assets SAR 314.9bn, up 9% YoY, driven by increased lending and investments

Loans and advances up 7% YoY to SAR 215.6bn from both Corporate and Retail

Customer deposits SAR 185.9bn, down 4% YoY, mainly due to a decline in interest-bearing deposits

Net income for 9M 2025 SAR 4,094mn, up 19% YoY on higher operating income, improved cost of risk and positive jaws

Operating income SAR 7,916mn in 9M 2025, up 12% YoY, driven by an 11% increase in net interest income and supported by 16% non-interest income growth

Net interest margin at 3.05% in 9M 2025, a slight 1bp reduction YoY

Cost-to-income ratio at 32.8% for 9M 2025, a 165bps improvement YoY

Cost of risk for 9M 2025 at 0.44%, a 12bps reduction YoY

Return on equity at 10.9%, an increase of 39bps YoY

Capitalization remained strong, while liquidity levels were healthy

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Bader AlSalloom, Chief Executive Officer of BSF, announced that the Bank’s first 9 months of 2025, BSF demonstrated robust financial performance with net income rising by 19% to SAR 4,094 million, Commenting on the results, AlSalloom:

“BSF sustained its strong performance through the third quarter, achieving 12% year-on-year growth in operating income and 19% in net income. With income growth outpacing cost growth, the cost-to-income ratio improved to 32.8%, while the cost of risk remained at a healthy 0.44%. Lending growth was broad-based across corporate and retail customer segments. As the current strategy cycle concludes at the end of this year, the bank is preparing to announce a new strategic plan in H1 2026 that will define the next chapter of our growth journey.”

The CEO explained that Total operating income increased by 12% year-on-year to SAR 7,916 million for 9M 2025, including double digit growth in both interest and non-interest income. Net interest income rose by 11% to SAR 6,476 million, led by an increase in average interest earning assets, while non-interest income increased by 16% year-on-year to SAR 1,439 million, driven by higher investment-related gains and exchange income, along with improved net fee and commission income.

Operating expenses increased 6% year-on-year to SAR 2,594 million in 9M 2025 mainly due to increased general and administrative expenses. Operating expenses narrowed by 2% quarter-on-quarter, driven primarily by decreases in employee-related and depreciation costs. The cost-to-income ratio decreased by 165 basis points year-on-year to 32.8% for 9M 2025 as revenue growth exceeded cost inflation.

Effective risk management saw the impairment charge decrease by 9% year-on-year to SAR 752 million. Combined with the bank’s healthy loan growth, this resulted in a 12bps year-on-year improvement in cost of risk to 0.44% for 9M 2025.

Total assets as of 30 September 2025 amounted to SAR 314,946 million, an increase of 7% from 31 December 2024. Loans and advances rose 6% YTD to SAR 215,592 million, driven by both consumer and commercial lending. The NPL ratio increased marginally, while coverage levels remained robust.

The investment portfolio expanded by 8% YTD to SAR 65,820 million.

Customer deposits were broadly stable at SAR 185,868 million as an increase in non-interest-bearing deposits offset a decline in interest-bearing deposits.

AlSalloom also highlighted the Bank’s success in issuing Tier 2 bonds worth USD 1 billion during the third quarter, which were oversubscribed more than four times amid strong interest from international investors a testament to BSF’s robust capital base and sustainable funding sources.

He further shed light on the Bank’s expansion in initiatives, strategic partnerships and sponsorships across various sectors which reflects BSF dedication in aligning with the ambitions of Vision 2030.

Additionally, the CEO underscored BSF’s continued progress in the area of corporate social responsibility, noting the launch of the “Athar” program a comprehensive platform that unifies the Bank’s environmental and social initiatives. He further stated that, through “Athar,” the Bank forged several strategic partnerships during the third quarter with both public and private entities, locally and internationally. One notable example is BSF’s partnership with Misk Art Institute, part of the Mohammed bin Salman (Misk) Foundation; Reflecting BSF’s commitment to creating a lasting and meaningful impact by supporting creative talent in the community and contributing to the enrichment of Saudi Arabia’s artistic and cultural landscape.

He noted that excellence at BSF extends beyond banking performance to include the positive impact the Bank creates in people’s lives and the wider community.