Dubai - Backbase, the leading Engagement Banking platform provider, has partnered with the leading Tunisian bank, BIAT, to launch a new and innovative digital mobile and web offer for retail customers that will significantly improve customer engagement, contributing to a greater share of the digital banking market.

BIAT has selected Backbase as its technology partner to deliver a retail banking offer, as part of its mission to be pioneers in banking innovation in Tunisia. Leveraging the ready-to-go banking features on the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform, BIAT will now offer its customers an innovative user experience available everywhere, at any time and on any device.

Backbase has successfully translated BIAT’s vision and supported the bank in creating a web and mobile offer for retail customers. Value Digital Services, the implementation and integration partner, was instrumental in setting up BIAT’s digital factory to drive the implementation of the Backbase Engagement Banking platform.

The partnership highlights Backbase’s commitment to MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, further reinforcing their efforts contributing to the growth of the digital banking scene in the region.

Matthijs Eijpe, Regional Vice President EMEA at Backbase, said: “BIAT has been at the forefront of banking innovation in Tunisia, and with the launch of their new mobile and web retail offer, their customers will benefit from a frictionless user experience giving them more autonomy, saving time while facilitating communication with the bank and managing daily operations digitally. The new platform will help improve the efficiency of BIAT’s operations in line with its vision and aspirations.”

Slim Besbes, Head of Digital Factory at Value Digital Services, said: “BIAT now has strong foundations to become a digital banking leader in Tunisia with the digital factory being the epicenter for innovation. The bank can now continue ongoing development leveraging the Backbase Engagement Platform and string digital teams with the support of Value Digital Services.”

About BIAT

As a leading universal bank in Tunisia, BIAT is a long standing banking group with its subsidiaries in the field of insurance, asset management, investment capital, stock market intermediation and consulting. With a footprint spanning across the country, BIAT now has 206 agencies in Tunisia. Nearly 2,000 employees support the bank customers across all segments: retail, business, SMEs, corporate and institutions.

With a keen attention to social responsibility, BIAT has translated its civic positioning through numerous commitments. The creation of the BIAT Foundation for Tunisian youth, in the spring of 2014, is emblematic of this and anchors this commitment in a lasting way. www.biat.com.tn

About BACKBASE

Backbase is on a mission to help banks re-architect around the customer and embrace the paradigm shift to a platform model. Backbase helps financial institutions – from large banks to credit unions and everything in between – become customer-centric.

Backbase created the Engagement Banking Platform – powering the full customer lifecycle. The single, comprehensive platform powers every stage of the customer life cycle, deepening customer loyalty and growing share of wallet – all while delivering seamless, frictionless experiences for both your customers and employees.

Industry analysts Forrester, IDC, Aite, Omdia, and Celent continuously recognize Backbase’s front-runner position. Over 150 large financials around the world are powered by the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform, including Banque Saudi Fransi, National Bank of Bahrain, ila Bank, I&M, Kuwait International Bank, HSBC, Banque de Luxembourg, BIAT, BNP Paribas, BRD, Cahttp://www.value.com.tnixa Geral de Depositos, Citizens Bank, Deutsche Bank, Discovery, HFDC Bank, Lloyds Banking Group, Mauritius Commercial Bank, Rabobank, Raiffeisen Bank, RBC, Standard Bank, SGBL, Virgin Money.

About Value Digital Services

Value Digital Services is a digital service company, which was built as a "Digital-Native" company offering development and implementation services in the field of digital, data, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence with strong expertise in the financial sector. We have a strong experience in the development and implementation of digital products and solutions in line with best practices and using to the correct methodologies. We are a talent-focused company that supports its customers and partners in accelerating their digital projects and helping them meet the challenges of implementation.

www.value.com.tn