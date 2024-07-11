Dubai – Bacchus Agency, the leading name in global creative communications, digital marketing and event production, announces the expansion of its VIP and Partnerships division. Bacchus has consolidated the VIP and partnerships division through the addition of a new Head of VIP, Drew Naylor, to further enhance personalised talent services and strategic collaborations. This demonstrates Bacchus's commitment to providing unparalleled experiences for its clients, as well as forging impactful partnerships within the industry.

Naylor brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven history of success to Bacchus, having previously worked at luxury fashion house John Smedley where he served as Global Head of VIP, and in various agencies as Head of VIP for brands including The Crown Estate and The Royal Exchange, and LVMH (Veuve Clicquot and Dom Perignon) where he curated exclusive VIP experiences and fostered valuable partnerships.

“Our VIP and Partnerships division is going through a period of growth, with this being an ever increasing requirement across our global offices. Although we have always offered this service, we’ve now consolidated the team to be spearheaded by Drew, whose expertise and passion for cultivating exceptional talent experiences aligns perfectly with Bacchus’s ethos," said Anouschka Menzies, Co-Founder of Bacchus Agency.

Supporting Naylor, in the GCC is Mary-Joe Srouji who will head up all partnerships and influencer activity across the region. Srouji brings a wealth of experience in influencer relations and partnerships, specialising in the dynamic markets of Dubai and KSA. She has successfully forged and managed high-impact collaborations with top talents, brands, and organisations, building a network of A-list celebrities and a diverse portfolio of influencers. Her experience includes managing influencer relations for esteemed clients such as Estee Lauder Companies, Bayer, and the Saudi Sports for All Federation. Notably, she led the influencer and VIP scope for two key clients at LEAP KSA, the world's most attended tech event.

Most recently, the Bacchus VIP division attended the 77th Cannes Film Festival and Monaco Grand Prix to support RH’s presence and existing client Lucia Cannes. The RH THREE yacht saw celebrity attendance from supermodels Amelia Gray, Candace Swanepoel, Shanina Shaik and Romée Strijd. The post-premier after-party of ‘Oh Canada’ with Richard Gere, Uma Thurman and Jacob Elordi took place at Lucia Cannes.

Previous successful partnerships have included a Naomi Campbell performing her first ever DJ set in collaboration with Perrier-Jouët, Jack Whitehall fronting a campaign for Ketel One and charity The Felix Project, the late Iris Apfel promoting glassware for Nude, and Deliciously Ella’s takeover of British Land’s Broadgate Circle. The VIP division also hosted a celebration of Supriya Lele’s AW24 LFW show at Manzi’s, in partnership with Katie Grand, and supported the openings of One&Only Hotel Group’s high-profile openings in Dubai and Athens.

The VIP and Partnerships division will continue to focus on providing bespoke services tailored to the unique needs of high-profile individuals, celebrities, and luxury brands. Services offered will include talent strategy and procurement, campaign management, VIP event guest list, brand seeding to VIPs. Services will also include community building across industries such as music, fashion and film as well as influencer collaborations, red carpet management, ambassador programmes, and exclusive access to Bacchus Agency's extensive network of partners and resources. Bacchus has offices in key locations including London, New York, Miami and the GCC with a global reach and a track record of dynamically executing projects on an international scale.

ABOUT BACCHUS

Established in 1998, Bacchus has consistently achieved significant year-on-year growth, and successfully expanded into a range of new sectors and services. Founded by Anouschka Menzies and Charlotte Lurot, and stewarded by CEO Daize Washbourn, the agency specialises in brand strategy, development, brand imaging and identity, creative, global and regional campaigns, content creation, communications and marketing, creative production, digital marketing, strategic partnerships and influencer relations.