Manama – His Excellency Lieutenant General Doctor Sheikh Mohamed Bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Health and President of the Bahrain Diabetes Society, commended the significant role played by banking and financial institutions in supporting humanitarian charitable endeavors. He also acknowledged their contributions to bolstering the efforts of national institutions striving to enhance the quality of services and healthcare.

This statement was made during a meeting with Dr. Waheed Al Qassim, CEO of the Bahrain Association of Banks (BAB), along with representatives from contributing banks such as Ahli United Bank, BENEFIT Company, and Inovest. The handover of contributions was attended by Mr. Abdulwahed AlJanahi, CEO of BENEFIT, and Mr. Talal Kaiksow, Group Vice President – Private Banking & Wealth Management at Ahli United Bank.

In this context, His Excellency emphasized the significance of the partnership between the private sector and the Bahrain Diabetes Society in fulfilling its national and humanitarian responsibilities toward children with diabetes. He underscored the support and contribution of Ahli United Bank, Benefit, and Inovest Company, as part of the commendable initiative led by Dr. Waheed Al Qassim, CEO of the Bahrain Association of Banks. This collective effort aims to supply glucose sensors for children with diabetes, facilitating easy sugar measurement through a simple scanning process. This initiative will empower families and the medical team to efficiently monitor sugar levels, aiding in the effective control and management of diabetes.

During this event, Dr. Waheed Al Qassim lauded the commendable and fruitful endeavors undertaken by the Bahrain Diabetes Society, under the leadership of His Excellency Lieutenant General Doctor Sheikh Mohamed Bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa. He specifically acknowledged the society's commitment to raising awareness about diabetes, exemplified by the series of annual programs and initiatives organized by the association, as well as the support extended to individuals dealing with diabetes.

Dr. Al Qassim said: "As financial and banking institutions stand at the forefront of contributors across various sectors, encompassing health, education, environment, and more, we are delighted to actively contribute to the endeavors aimed at improving social services and healthcare for individuals with diabetes in Bahraini society. Our participation extends to supporting the vital humanitarian initiatives undertaken by the association, addressing crucial needs. We anticipate further progress in our commitment to social responsibility within the health sector, building upon the achievements we have made thus far.”

Concluding the meeting, His Excellency Lieutenant General Doctor Sheikh Mohamed Bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa expressed gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Waheed Al Qassim and all esteemed stakeholders for their consistent generosity and collaboration, and extended his best wishes for continued success in their endeavors